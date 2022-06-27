Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

South Africa back row Pieter-Steph du Toit was named World Player of the Year in 2019

South Africa v Wales - first Test Venue: Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria Date: Saturday, 2 July Kick-off: 16:05 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC Radio Wales and Radio Cymru, plus live text and match report on the BBC Sport website

Former World Player of the Year Pieter-Steph du Toit has been ruled out of South Africa's opening Test with Wales on Saturday in Pretoria.

Du Toit, 29, is still recovering from shoulder surgery, but is expected to be back for the second and third Tests in Bloemfontein and Cape Town.

It is a second back-row blow for the Springboks, with number eight Duane Vermeulen already missing.

The Springboks will announce their side on 28 June.