Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Edinburgh lost at home to Wasps in the quarter-finals of the Challenge Cup last season

Edinburgh have been drawn against French champions Castres and English runners-up Saracens in next season's Champions Cup.

Glasgow will take on Bath and Perpignan in the second tier Challenge Cup.

In both competitions, teams play two sides home and away across four rounds of fixtures in December and January.

The top eight teams from each Champions Cup pool of 12 progress to a round of 16 with knockout matches from that stage on.

The Challenge Cup starts with 20 teams, with the top six from two groups of 10 progressing. They are joined in the round of 16 by the teams placed 9th and 10th in each Champions Cup pool.

Dates and kick-off times for all fixtures will be confirmed at a later date by EPCR.

Edinburgh and Glasgow both reached the last eight in last term's Challenge Cup.