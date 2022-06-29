Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Damien Hoyland (centre) is one of five players leaving Scotland's tour

Summer Test: Argentina v Scotland, Venue: Estadio 23 de Agosto, Jujuy Date: Saturday, 2 July 2022 Kick-off: 20:10 BST Coverage: Follow live text coverage on the BBC Sport website & app

Five players will leave Scotland's tour of South America before the three-Test series with Argentina.

Centre Matt Currie, lock Jamie Hodgson, wing Damien Hoyland, hooker Johnny Matthews and back-row Ben Muncaster are returning to Scotland.

All five featured in Scotland A's 45-5 victory over Chile in Santiago on Saturday, a match in which Hoyland scored three tries.

Gregor Townsend's Scots face the Pumas on 2, 9 and 16 July.

Townsend had indicated the squad would "drop for the Test series" after the A side's match in Chile.

Backs Adam Hastings and Huw Jones had pulled out injured before the tour opener.

Scotland squad

Forwards: Ewan Ashman (Sale), Jamie Bhatti (Glasgow), Magnus Bradbury (Edinburgh), Dave Cherry (Edinburgh), Andy Christie (Saracens), Luke Crosbie (Edinburgh), Scott Cummings (Glasgow), Rory Darge (Glasgow), Matt Fagerson (Glasgow), Zander Fagerson (Glasgow), Grant Gilchrist (Edinburgh), Jonny Gray (Exeter), Pierre Schoeman (Edinburgh), Javan Sebastian (Scarlets), Sam Skinner (Exeter), Rory Sutherland (Worcester), George Turner (Glasgow), Murphy Walker (Glasgow), Hamish Watson (Edinburgh), Glen Young (Edinburgh)

Backs: Mark Bennett, Darcy Graham (both Edinburgh), George Horne (Glasgow), Rory Hutchinson (Northampton), Sam Johnson (Glasgow), Blair Kinghorn (Edinburgh), Rufus McLean, Ali Price (both Glasgow), Kyle Rowe (London Irish), Ollie Smith, Ross Thompson, Sione Tuipulotu (all Glasgow), Duhan van der Merwe (Worcester), Ben White (London Irish)

Tour schedule

Argentina v Scotland, Saturday 2 July 2022, kick-off 20:10 BST - Estadio 23 de Agosto, Jujuy

Argentina v Scotland, Saturday 9 July 2022, kick-off 20:10 BST - Estadio Padre Ernesto Martearena, Salta

Argentina v Scotland, Saturday 16 July 2022, kick-off 20:10 BST - Estadio Único Madre de Ciudades, Santiago Del Estero