Cadeyrn Neville first got called into an Australia training squad at the same time as now captain Michael Hooper, who has since earned 118 caps

Australia v England Venue: Perth Stadium, Australia Date: Saturday, 2 July Kick-off: 10:55 BST Coverage: Follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.

Lock Cadeyrn Neville will make his Australia debut at the age of 33 when the Wallabies begin their three-Test series against England on Saturday.

Neville starts in the pack alongside debutant hooker David Porecki as coach Dave Rennie places an emphasis on the set-piece in Perth.

Rennie said Neville is "a great story for the guys out there who might have thought the dream had passed them".

He added: "From a perseverance point of view, it's a great story."

At 33 years and 235 days, Neville is the third oldest Australia debutant since World War Two and partners Brumbies team-mate Darcy Swain in the second row.

Neville has previously played rugby league and represented his country in rowing at the Youth Olympics.

"He's an ex-rower and that's why he's got such a massive engine," Rennie explained. "He's a big man and a good athlete."

The experienced Quade Cooper and Nic White start at fly-half and scrum-half respectively, with James O'Connor lacking "sharpness" following injury, according to Rennie.

Samu Kerevi is at inside centre, while flanker Michael Hooper captains the side and Noah Lolesio provides cover at 10 on the bench.

England have beaten Australia in all of their previous eight games, winning their last series in the country 3-0 in 2016.

Courtney Lawes will captain England as Danny Care, Billy Vunipola and Owen Farrell return to Eddie Jones' side.

Australia team to face England: Banks; Kellaway, Ikitau, Kerevi, Koroibete; Cooper, White; Bell, Porecki, Alaalatoa, Swain, Neville, Leota, Hooper (capt), Valetini.

Replacements: Fainga'a, Sio, Slipper, Philip, Samu, Gordon, Lolesio, Petaia.