Australia v England: Courtney Lawes to captain tourists as Danny Care and Billy Vunipola return

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Courtney Lawes playing for England
Courtney Lawes captained England during the 2022 Six Nations
Australia v England
Venue: Perth Stadium, Australia Date: Saturday, 2 July Kick-off: 10:55 BST
Coverage: Follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.

Courtney Lawes will captain England in Saturday's first Test against Australia, as veterans Danny Care and Billy Vunipola also start.

Lawes leads the side in Perth ahead of ex-skipper Owen Farrell, who is back at inside centre following injury.

Scrum-half Care will win his first cap in almost four years, while number eight Vunipola's brother Mako is among the replacements.

Marcus Smith starts at 10 and uncapped wing Henry Arundell is on the bench.

The teenager is one of three uncapped players among the replacements, along with Jack van Poortvliet and Guy Porter.

Farrell - who last played for England in November - is overlooked as captain by head coach Eddie Jones for the first time since 2018, with Lawes having taken on the role last autumn and in the 2022 Six Nations.

Having recovered from recent ankle injuries, Farrell will play alongside outside centre Joe Marchant in the first of a three-Test series.

Joe Cokanasiga will play his first Test for a year on the left wing following injury and Covid-19, while Van Poortvliet's inclusion means there is no place in the matchday 23 for Harry Randall.

Earlier on Thursday, lock Charlie Ewels was ruled out of the tour because of a knee injury and will be replaced by Bristol's Sam Jeffries.

"We feel we have a well-balanced team which is ready for this improving Australia team," Jones said. "We'll take it to them from the start."

For Australia, lock Cadeyrn Neville will make his debut at the age of 33, while the experienced duo of Quade Cooper and Nic White start at fly-half and scrum-half respectively.

England - looking to bounce back from a Six Nations in which they claimed just two victories - have beaten Australia in the past eight games between the two, winning their last series in the country 3-0 in 2016.

England team to face Australia: Steward; Nowell, Marchant, Farrell, Cokanasiga; Smith, Care; Genge, George, Stuart, Itoje, Hill, Lawes (capt), Curry, B Vunipola.

Replacements: Cowan-Dickie, M Vunipola, Heyes, Chessum, Ludlam, Van Poortlviet, Porter, Arundell.

Comments

Join the conversation

125 comments

  • Comment posted by First name, today at 08:54

    When was the last time anyone can say they agree with an England selection!

    Can't believe it. Did Eddie let someone else pick the team?

  • Comment posted by Muchado, today at 08:39

    Looking forward to what should be an excellent test series. Glad it’s Australia we’re playing as SA/NZ in their own back yards would probably be a step too far for this team.

    Surprised by Cokanasiga inclusion but at least he brings some punch to the back line. Great to see Arundell on the bench.

    Let’s get behind the boys 🌹

    • Reply posted by Gemini, today at 08:49

      Gemini replied:
      Can't see why you're surprised by Cokanasiga - he was one of the few successes in the Barbarians match!

  • Comment posted by The miracle of Bristanbul, today at 08:38

    Good to see Billy and DC back, hopefully they can carry on their club form.

    Strong side and exciting options on the bench.

  • Comment posted by mike, today at 08:37

    Good selection, for once!

    • Reply posted by Deergut, today at 09:02

      Deergut replied:
      Perhaps ERNIE rather than EJ did the selection?

  • Comment posted by Harry, today at 08:42

    Billy is 29 I think, hardly a veteran. Looks a good team, but I’m a big fan of Underhill. Is he injured?

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 08:47

      SD replied:
      Out of form anyway

  • Comment posted by carol brown, today at 08:47

    One to watch is Stuart. I think he needs a big series and we need him to have a good one as TH prop looks a bit threadbare.
    It’s probably our strongest squad we’ve got for this tour, though I still think pace or a lack of may be an issue. Will be interesting to see what squad the Aussies pick, they have size in the backs if they pick them!

    • Reply posted by isitme, today at 08:59

      isitme replied:
      Tend to agree re pace. And cockanasiga isn't great defensively. But great to see care start and for once I'm pleased to see faz in the team. He's been back to form the last few months.also good to see van poortvliet and arundell getting test experience. Not convinced by curry recently seems to have lived on name rather than performance. We will find out soon enough.

  • Comment posted by Martin, today at 09:01

    Still a bit concerned at the lack of pace in our back 3 - hope Arundell gets enough game time to change that. Would have preferred to see Willis on the bench ahead of Ludlam.

    • Reply posted by First name, today at 09:02

      First name replied:
      Current form Ludlam brings a lot more off the bench.

  • Comment posted by Allanon, today at 08:57

    The player quality isn't the problem, the problem is the game plan script, and being allowed to improvise if the game plan isn't working, the whole point is these are talented players so let them play EJ.

  • Comment posted by EdF, today at 08:37

    Probably the strongest team he could pick based on the squad at hand. Some good options on the bench too. No excuses now EJ, time for England to deliver

  • Comment posted by TrueMilkThug, today at 08:40

    Feel the side stripped away its power base over the last year or so to try and aim for a more creative flare. It hasn't worked so glad Joe and Billy are back

  • Comment posted by Sanctimonius Progressive, today at 09:18

    Good to see the cool headed yet uncompromising Lawes as captain.

  • Comment posted by Blair, today at 09:10

    Ewels out , which is good, but would rather he wasnt injured. Stuart is nothing remotely close to international standard, and sorry if i am missing something, but Cokanasiga lacks pace, and cant tackle. Everything else looks good.

    • Reply posted by Trytastic, today at 09:16

      Trytastic replied:
      Lacks pace, he runs a sub 11 second 100m, not shabby at 18.5 stone.

  • Comment posted by Mish, today at 08:55

    Strong team.. good to see the Vunipolas back.

    • Reply posted by Linalmeemow, today at 09:14

      Linalmeemow replied:
      It'd be nice to see some new blood coming through, but the Vunipolas have been playing too well to leave out.

  • Comment posted by Arsh, today at 08:50

    Strong side. The Vunipolas have been missed. Glad Ludlam, Chessum and Porter make the 23 as I expect them to have strong tours and probably start in the tests to come. Still think Farrell should be at 10 to bring control but maybe him and Smith will switch around and with Care at 9 Smith should relax a little and not try to force it. But Aussies are a different prospect to 2016. Rennie is cannier.

  • Comment posted by fubber, today at 09:10

    Laughable how many people don’t understand how pivotal a fit and in form Farrell is to this team.

    • Reply posted by Living Room, today at 09:20

      Living Room replied:
      Which says everything about how poor we are in the centres. That we have a no 10 in Farrell that is shoe-horned into the 12 slot, whilst he is definitely on decent form at the moment as a 10, he offers no running threat, has a poor tackle completion and becomes truculent when things don't go his way.

  • Comment posted by Tom, today at 08:53

    Farrell has a spring in his step as of late and relieving him of the captaincy will likely spur him on. Hopefully Care now shows that he can run a game from the off at international level. Willis on the bench is the only change I’d have made ahead of Ludlam.

  • Comment posted by Ninja, today at 08:41

    Definitely a different look to the side. Will be interesting to see how they get on!

    • Reply posted by Allanon, today at 08:56

      Allanon replied:
      The player quality isn't the problem, the problem is the game plan script, and being allowed to improvise if the game plan isn't working, the whole point is these are talented players so let them play EJ.

  • Comment posted by foxtrot, today at 09:31

    Great to see Danny Care back, a real busybody on the pitch, and just what England need.

  • Comment posted by Gaz, today at 09:27

    Away matches like this are experimental, so lets see how they get on with the Ozzies. Lets hope there is plenty of flair and try scoring.

  • Comment posted by PWL, today at 09:19

    Interesting to see how Joe 'Revolving Door' Cokanasiga deals with Kellaway.

    • Reply posted by isitme, today at 09:24

      isitme replied:
      Marchant and Steward are going to cover. Marchant has really grown into the role, been very impressed, he gets better every game.

