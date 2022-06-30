Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Edinburgh back-row Luke Crosbie makes his first start for Scotland in Jujuy

Summer Test: Argentina v Scotland Venue : Estadio 23 de Agosto, Jujuy Date: Saturday, 2 July 2022 Kick-off: 20:10 BST

Edinburgh back-row Luke Crosbie makes his first Test start when Scotland take on Argentina in Jujuy on Saturday.

The 25-year-old captained an A-side to victory over Chile last weekend and made his international debut as a replacement against Tonga last year.

Centre Mark Bennett starts his first Scotland game since 2016, while Rory Hutchison is at full-back.

Lock Grant Gilchrist leads the team for the first time since 2018 in the absence of Stuart Hogg.

Full-back Hogg has been rested for the three-Test tour, along with fellow British & Irish Lions Finn Russell and Chris Harris, while Jamie Ritchie, Adam Hastings and Huw Jones are sidelined by injuries.

Northampton's Hutchison last represented his country off the bench in 2020.

Winger Duhan van der Merwe returns after missing the last two games of the Six Nations through suspension but there is no place for Edinburgh team-mate Hamish Watson.

George Turner gets the nod over Ewan Ashman at hooker having arrived in South America a little later than the full squad following a bout of illness.

After picking up an injury in the Six Nations opener against England, Edinburgh prop Rory Sutherland is on the bench, where is joined by fit-again Glasgow back-row Rory Darge.

Scotland: Hutchinson, Graham, Bennett, Johnson, Van der Merwe, Kinghorn, Price; Schoeman, Turner, Z Fagerson, Gilchrist (capt), Gray, Bradbury, Crosbie, M Fagerson.

Replacements: Ashman, Sutherland, Sebastian, Skinner, Darge, White, Thompson, Tuipulotu.

Test dates

Argentina v Scotland, Saturday 2 July 2022, kick-off 20:10 BST - Estadio 23 de Agosto, Jujuy

Argentina v Scotland, Saturday 9 July 2022, kick-off 20:10 BST - Estadio Padre Ernesto Martearena, Salta