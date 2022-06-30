Close menu

Argentina v Scotland: Crosbie, Bennett & Hutchison start for visitors in first of three Tests

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugbycomments14

Edinburgh back-row Luke Crosbie makes his first start for Scotland in Jujuy
Edinburgh back-row Luke Crosbie makes his first start for Scotland in Jujuy
Summer Test: Argentina v Scotland
Venue: Estadio 23 de Agosto, Jujuy Date: Saturday, 2 July 2022 Kick-off: 20:10 BST
Coverage: Follow live text updates on the BBC Sport website & app

Edinburgh back-row Luke Crosbie makes his first Test start when Scotland take on Argentina in Jujuy on Saturday.

The 25-year-old captained an A-side to victory over Chile last weekend and made his international debut as a replacement against Tonga last year.

Centre Mark Bennett starts his first Scotland game since 2016, while Rory Hutchison is at full-back.

Lock Grant Gilchrist leads the team for the first time since 2018 in the absence of Stuart Hogg.

Full-back Hogg has been rested for the three-Test tour, along with fellow British & Irish Lions Finn Russell and Chris Harris, while Jamie Ritchie, Adam Hastings and Huw Jones are sidelined by injuries.

Northampton's Hutchison last represented his country off the bench in 2020.

Winger Duhan van der Merwe returns after missing the last two games of the Six Nations through suspension but there is no place for Edinburgh team-mate Hamish Watson.

George Turner gets the nod over Ewan Ashman at hooker having arrived in South America a little later than the full squad following a bout of illness.

After picking up an injury in the Six Nations opener against England, Edinburgh prop Rory Sutherland is on the bench, where is joined by fit-again Glasgow back-row Rory Darge.

Scotland: Hutchinson, Graham, Bennett, Johnson, Van der Merwe, Kinghorn, Price; Schoeman, Turner, Z Fagerson, Gilchrist (capt), Gray, Bradbury, Crosbie, M Fagerson.

Replacements: Ashman, Sutherland, Sebastian, Skinner, Darge, White, Thompson, Tuipulotu.

Test dates

  • Argentina v Scotland, Saturday 2 July 2022, kick-off 20:10 BST - Estadio 23 de Agosto, Jujuy
  • Argentina v Scotland, Saturday 9 July 2022, kick-off 20:10 BST - Estadio Padre Ernesto Martearena, Salta
  • Argentina v Scotland, Saturday 16 July 2022, kick-off 20:10 BST - Estadio Único Madre de Ciudades, Santiago Del Estero

Comments

Join the conversation

14 comments

  • Comment posted by Trytastic, today at 14:06

    oh dear

  • Comment posted by geronimo, today at 14:03

    Big ask for Hutchinson. I wanted him in the 15 but not at FB. Guess Kinghorn can switch back and Thompson come on if it doesn't work. Kicking worries me though. Darge and Skinner could give a lot of needed energy coming on. These unbalanced Townsend teams sometimes work but at other times it leads to a lot being shipped at the end.

  • Comment posted by kiwiboy, today at 14:01

    I feel a thrashing coming Scotland's way on Saturday. This is a makeshift Scottish team with limited talent about to face a hardened Argentinian side playing on home soil.
    If Scotland lose on Saturday, it is hard to see them win either of the other two tests and could not be a real confidence destroyer before the world cup next year.

  • Comment posted by Heart of Darkness, today at 14:00

    @Angry Beast are you being sarcastic? 30 points would be a blessing :-(

    • Reply posted by Angry Beast, today at 14:02

      Angry Beast replied:
      Good point. I'm really worried about the impact a big defeat would have though.

  • Comment posted by alan, today at 13:43

    Sutherland plays for Worcester not Edinburgh

  • Comment posted by Angry Beast, today at 13:42

    Hopefully Scotland can keep the margin of defeat to less than 20 points, to provide a much needed psychological boost in the build up to what looks like a very tough 18 months ahead.

  • Comment posted by Kenyon, today at 13:34

    Pleased for Bennet as he's been playing well for Edinburgh. Has Hutchinson been playing FB at all as seem to recall he's a centre? Interesting there's no Watson in the squad but Darge is a heck of a substitute

    • Reply posted by muddy wolf, today at 13:37

      muddy wolf replied:
      Hutchinson has played full back a couple of times but fairly unconvincing it has to be said. He has been on fire at 12.

  • Comment posted by U17881151, today at 13:34

    Good luck to all the new caps and to the boys in Argentina.

    Let's have a good tour and build up through to the 6 Nations and World Cup next year.

  • Comment posted by AG, today at 13:27

    Interesting. Wanted to see Hutchinson but didn't see him as a 15. really not sure Sebastian is an international TH but short of alternatives. Still think Scotland should have taken another 10 after Hastings got injured.

    • Reply posted by Campbell, today at 13:37

      Campbell replied:
      Watched a lot of Javan at the end of last season when he was starting at TH forward Scarlets and went very well in the set piece and adds a lot around the park.

      His confidence rose with the run of games he was getting and reckon he will surprise a few people when he gets on

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Also in Sport

Elsewhere on the BBC