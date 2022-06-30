Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Back row Morgan Morse impressed off the bench against Scotland with a try-scoring cameo

Wales Under-20 face Georgia Under-20 on Thursday at Stadio Monigo in Treviso, Italy, in the second round of the U20 Six Nations Summer Series.

Byron Hayward's side began their campaign with a 45-15 bonus-point win over Scotland last Saturday.

There are three changes to Wales.

Exeter Chiefs' Oli Burrows gets the nod at hooker, Morgan Morse gets his first start at number eight, while Morgan Lloyd replaces injured Dragons RFC teammate Che Hope at scrum-half.

"For such a young lad Morgan never ever fails to impress," said Hayward of 17-year-old back row Morse.

"He is the youngest in the squad by a mile but he never fails to impress and surprise us. We brought him out here as a seven. He may be quiet lad but he is a very intelligent rugby player.

"For his age, I don't think I have ever seen anyone so professional. He forces us to select him - his work rate off the ball is phenomenal."

Wales U20s: Cameron Winnett (Cardiff Rugby); Oli Andrew (Dragons RFC), Mason Grady (Cardiff Rugby), Joe Hawkins (Ospreys, capt), Harri Houston (Ospreys); Dan Edwards (Ospreys), Morgan Lloyd (Dragons RFC); Rhys Barratt (Cardiff Rugby), Oli Burrows (Exeter Chiefs), Nathan Evans (Cardiff Rugby), Christ Tshiunza (Exeter Chiefs), Dafydd Jenkins (Exeter Chiefs), Ryan Woodman (Dragons RFC), Ethan Fackrell (Cardiff Rugby), Morgan Morse (Ospreys).

Replacements: Efan Daniel (Cardiff Rugby), Cameron Jones (Ospreys), Adam Williams (Dragons), Mackenzie Martin (Cardiff Rugby), Benji Williams (Ospreys), Rhodri Lewis (Ospreys), Josh Phillips (Scarlets), Bryn Bradley (Harlequins), Joe Westwood (Dragons RFC), Iestyn Hopkins (Ospreys), Ben Williams (Ospreys/Aberavon).