Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Leicester beat Jersey 17-7 when the sides met in pre-season last year

Jersey Reds will host Premiership champions Leicester Tigers in their opening pre-season match in August.

It is the first time that a reigning top-flight champion side has played on the island, with the game taking place on Friday, 19 August.

The island side will face a total of three Premiership clubs this summer, with London Irish and Bath making the trip to Jersey in subsequent weeks.

It is the fourth time Tigers have played Jersey in pre-season.

"We're really excited at the prospect of testing ourselves against the Tigers once again," said Reds director of rugby Harvey Biljon.

"To have the English champions running out on our home ground will be a fantastic way to start the season, and the date is already one that's standing out on our schedule."