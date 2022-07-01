Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Will Witty has played for Newcastle and Exeter at the elite level

Exeter Chiefs have granted lock Will Witty early release from his existing deal to join French Top 14 club Perpignan for the 2022-23 season.

The 27-year-old moved to Sandy Park in 2019 and made 30 appearances for the Chiefs, scoring five tries.

USA Perpignan had to win a play-off against Stade Montois to retain top-flight rugby at the Stade Aime Giral this coming season.

"It was a tough decision to make in terms of my career," Witty said.

"Coming to a top club like Exeter was like a dream come true for me and I leave having made some amazing memories.

"It's kind of been a whirlwind few days getting things sorted, but I am looking forward to testing myself in the Top 14 and seeing how I go over there."