New Zealand v Ireland: Visitors expect reaction from fired-up All Blacks

Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Ireland's James Lowe celebrates a crucial turnover against New Zealand
Ireland have won three of their past five meetings with the All Blacks but have never beaten them in New Zealand
New Zealand v Ireland
Venue: Eden Park, Auckland Date: Saturday, 2 July Kick-off: 08:05 BST
Coverage: Live text commentary and match report on BBC Sport website.

Ireland hooker Dan Sheehan says his side are expecting to meet a fired-up New Zealand who are out for revenge when the sides meet at Eden Park on Saturday in the first of three Tests.

Nearly eight months have passed since Ireland claimed a rousing 29-20 win over the All Blacks in Dublin.

New Zealand have not played since that northern hemisphere tour last November.

"I'm sure they want to get a bit of revenge on us for winning over at the Aviva," said Sheehan.

"That's the same as any team - after they lose they want to come back and win. We're expecting a reaction from them but our motivation is at the top level as well."

Auckland's Eden Park has long been a fortress for the All Blacks, who have won their past 46 Tests at the venue in a remarkable run stretching back to 1994.

By contrast Ireland have yet to defeat their hosts in New Zealand, although recent meetings between the sides have given cause for optimism, with the Irish winning three of the past five encounters.

"They haven't lost here in 28 years - I wasn't born," said Sheehan, who will win his eighth international cap on Saturday.

"So that has its pressures but at the same time it's a massive opportunity for an Irish team to come over here and win on New Zealand soil for the first time.

"To get the chance to come over to New Zealand and be the first Irish team to win is huge motivation for us. To win a series and to win all three is huge motivation for us.

"We've set our eyes on winning all three and it starts for us tomorrow."

Ireland have arrived in New Zealand following a strong 2021-22 campaign which yielded clean sweeps in their summer and autumn campaigns before a second-place finish in the Six Nations.

They have won 12 of their past 13 Tests, but did fall to a comprehensive defeat by the Maori All Blacks on Wednesday - with Keith Earls the only player to retain his starting place from that game in Hamilton.

"I think both teams are peaking at the best level they've been at for a while, at the top level of rugby," continued Sheehan.

"I think everyone's expectations are that it's going to come down to the smallest things. Hopefully we'll be able to put on a good show for the audience.

"We're expecting a big crowd, a big apprehensive environment and we're used to it. We've gone to various big stadiums across the world and we expect it to be buzzing here tomorrow night."

Comments

Join the conversation

16 comments

  • Comment posted by kraken, today at 14:32

    If you were a betting man, which team would you back in this game . At Eden Park, New Zealand every time

  • Comment posted by Lynn, today at 14:28

    Advantage NZ at home and they havent being playing league, champions cup and home nations over the last 8 months. The Northern Hemisphere international players must have the toughest playing schedule of any sport. to beat the All Blacks on thier home turf would be a magnificent achievment.

  • Comment posted by U154627593725, today at 14:24

    I know Sheehan is trying to be diplomatic but some of his comments give a sense of uncertainty on whether they will win the match, particularly when it's at Eden Park and other great national teams of the past (Aus in 90's, SA and France every so often, Eng early 2000's) have fallen flat on their face against poorer all-blacks teams.
    In the end a tour of New Zealand is always a baptism of fire.

  • Comment posted by Gaz, today at 14:12

    Ireland are a class act , but will have to go in in with their A game, be pumped up and super defensive from the whistle, then take the game to the All Blacks in the last 20 minutes. Can wait to see them in action.

  • Comment posted by BoJos Soup-kitchen Britain, today at 14:04

    We don't need to be "fired up" to annihilate the Irish, we just need to turn up.

  • Comment posted by RobboTheKitten, today at 13:58

    This could be a belter of a game. I am really looking forward to it. 2 cracking sides.

  • Comment posted by JinkingJames, today at 13:57

    Ireland were incredible last Autumn - even watching on TV you could sense that Ireland were going to pull it off even before the teams took to the pitch as the atmosphere was ELECTRIC. But I think NZ will win this game comfortably - they're on their own patch and bruised by some recent results and will be where Ireland were mentally (110% laser focused) in the Autumn - NZ by 15 points

  • Comment posted by Joxer, today at 13:54

    NZ might want revenge but Ireland still have a 100 years of defeats to catch up on.

  • Comment posted by Jocks Trapp, today at 13:54

    PoM will see yellow, if not red.

  • Comment posted by Semper Veritas, today at 13:39

    Start a game against the All Blacks with even a hint in your head that you can't win, then you're more than half way to losing already.

  • Comment posted by Wallenstein, today at 13:39

    Before Ireland beat the All Blacks in 2016 no team had won for the first time against the All Blacks since 1954 ( I think ) when France first did it ( a year after the last Welsh victory against the All Blacks ). So over 60 years. But in the space of just five years both Ireland and Argentina have done it. Our incredible records are being broken due to more international games and professionalism.

  • Comment posted by bhardie, today at 13:35

    Good luck Ireland, but I’m not optimistic after the Māori game.

    • Reply posted by Jonny Iron, today at 14:03

      Jonny Iron replied:
      Hopefully it’ll be a good game, the team that played the Māori wasn’t a full strength team with first choice players, but now it’s the all blacks at home with huge expectations so let’s hope Ireland can play full on for the whole game, if they lose concentration just for a moment we all know what can happen. Good luck Ireland.

  • Comment posted by Nick87, today at 13:34

    Ireland are gonna get pumped

    • Reply posted by Joxer, today at 13:53

      Joxer replied:
      Ireland are motivated for sure.

  • Comment posted by Jay Bee, today at 13:27

    Good luck Ireland! Im hoping you smash them, so we can build on a strong NH team base. Build on the win in November and the thrashing we gave them in the world cup! You have a strong team 👌

    Love from England 👍

