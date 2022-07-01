Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Marco van Staden endured a frustrating year at Leicester

South Africa international Marco van Staden is to leave Leicester after just one season at Welford Road.

The flanker, 26, was signed from Super Rugby side the Bulls in 2021 but injury problems meant he made just eight appearances for the Tigers.

He will return to South Africa this summer to complete his rehabilitation.

"It has been a short but unforgettable time at Leicester Tigers. It was an honour and a privilege representing this club," he said.

Tigers head coach Steve Borthwick said: "Marco's time with us has, unfortunately, been cut short by injury, but his contribution to Leicester Tigers during this stage of our journey in a short space of time will not be forgotten.

"He has made a great contribution and been a pleasure to coach, work with and learn from in his time at the club."

Van Staden will join George Ford, Ellis Genge and Matias Moroni in leaving - the trio are joining Sale, Bristol and Newcastle respectively.

Sam Aspland-Robinson, Juan Pablo Socino and Jaco Taute are also departing.