Jordie Barrett's try sparked the All Blacks into life after 20 minutes

New Zealand v Ireland New Zealand (28) 42 Tries: J Barrett, Reece, Tupaea, A Savea 2, Sowakula Cons: B Barrett 6 Ireland (5) 19 Tries: Earls, Ringrose, Aki Cons: Carbery 2

New Zealand emphatically preserved their remarkable record at Eden Park with a six-try win over Ireland to take a 1-0 series lead.

The All Blacks scored four tries in 17 first-half minutes in response to Keith Earls' score to extend their winning run at the Auckland venue to 47 Tests.

Both sides scored two tries after the break but the result was in no doubt by then.

Ireland also lost captain Johnny Sexton to a first-half head injury.

Sexton failed a head injury assessment (HIA), with Joey Carbery playing 60 minutes at fly-half.

Seeking their first win over the All Blacks in New Zealand, Ireland played well in patches - most notably at the start of each half - but were unable to match the intensity or accuracy of their hosts for long enough periods to contain them.

The series now moves to Dunedin, where New Zealand can take an unassailable 2-0 lead.

Ireland know they have their work cut out if they are to take a Test win home with them, and more importantly preserve the feel-good momentum that has been built over the past year and a half.

New Zealand: J Barrett; S Reece, R Ioane, Q Tupaea, L Fainga'anuku; B Barrett, Smith; Bower, Taylor, Tu'ungafasi, Retallick, Whitelock; S Barrett, Kane (capt), Savea.

Replacements: Taukei'aho, Tu'inukuafe, Ta'avao, Sowakula, Papalii, Christie, Mo'unga, Ennor.

Ireland: Keenan; Earls, Ringrose, Henshaw, Lowe; Sexton (capt), Gibson-Park; Porter, Sheehan, Furlong, Beirne, Ryan; O'Mahony, Van der Flier, Doris.

Replacements: Heffernan, O'Toole, Healy, Treadwell, Conan, Murray, Carbery, Aki.