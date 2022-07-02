Close menu

Australia 30-28 England: Tourists suffer dismal defeat against 14-man Wallabies

By Becky GreyBBC Sport

England's Ellis Genge runs towards Australia's Nic White
Ellis Genge scored England's opening try
Australia v England
Australia: (6) 30
Tries: Petaia, Fainga'a, Samu; Pens: Lolesio 3; Cons: Lolesio 3
England: (6) 28
Try: Genge, Arundell, Van Poortvliet; Pens: Farrell 3; Cons: Farrell 2

England opened their Australia tour by falling to a dismal defeat against a 14-man Wallabies side in Perth, despite scoring two late tries.

Lock Darcy Swain was shown a red card in the first half, with three other home players injured before the break.

Australia held on with the scores 6-6 at half-time before Ellis Genge went over for England.

But the Wallabies bounced back, with Jordan Petaia, Folau Fainga'a and Pete Samu scoring in an impressive comeback.

Some consolation came for England as uncapped wing Henry Arundell and debutant scrum-half Jack van Poortvliet went over late on.

But Australia's victory ends England's run of eight consecutive wins against the Wallabies.

Australia hit by injuries and red card

There was much pre-match anticipation surrounding Test returns for England's Danny Care, Billy Vunipola and Owen Farrell but Australian absentees soon stole the narrative in Perth.

Fly-half Quade Cooper sustained a calf injury in the warm-up, leaving 22-year-old Noah Lolesio to face England's Marcus Smith.

That was not even the worst of the news for Australia, as three more players left the field during the first half.

Full-back Tom Banks had to come off after appearing to break his arm in a horrible landing following a high ball.

Prop Allan Alaalatoa then followed with a suspected head injury before Swain was given a red card.

England's Jonny Hill was shown yellow at the same time after the lock pulled Swain's hair, which prompted the Australian to bump his head against the England man - a red-card offence.

Australia were left to play 45 minutes with 14 men but, following two earlier penalties from Owen Farrell and one from Lolesio, the hosts managed to tie the game at 6-6 just before the break.

Line-ups

Australia: Banks; Kellaway, Ikitau, Kerevi, Koroibete; Cooper, White; Bell, Porecki, Alaalatoa, Swain, Neville, Leota, Hooper (capt), Valetini.

Replacements: Fainga'a, Sio, Slipper, Philip, Samu, Gordon, Lolesio, Petaia.

England: Steward; Nowell, Marchant, Farrell, Cokanasiga; Smith, Care; Genge, George, Stuart, Itoje, Hill, Lawes (capt), Curry, B Vunipola.

Replacements: Cowan-Dickie, M Vunipola, Heyes, Chessum, Ludlam, Van Poortlviet, Porter, Arundell.

  • Comment posted by tobiaskinnaird, today at 13:21

    The arrogance of the commentary when Australia went down to 14 was embarrassing England got what they deserved

  • Comment posted by Will, today at 13:21

    I’m ashamed of England today.
    The way Hill behaved on the field and attacked his opposite number before the hair pulling doesn’t belong in rugby - calculated and disgusting, both should have received reds.
    Poetic justice for us to lose to a 14 man Australia.

    • Reply posted by Joe, today at 13:23

      Joe replied:
      He's an Exeter player, what do you expect. They bought all their trophies like Saracens and Wasps have done

  • Comment posted by Sir Nick Albert Wright, today at 13:21

    All those Sky pundits made to look stupid again.

  • Comment posted by andy, today at 13:18

    What happened to Wonder Boy Smith? Has Eddie coached the talent out of him already?

  • Comment posted by willfg, today at 13:17

    Please Eddie from all of us who love England Rugby step down before this World Cup. That was as flat as I’ve seen England play. Couple with the six nations time is up.

    • Reply posted by somuchtothinkabout, today at 13:19

      somuchtothinkabout replied:
      for years they have just looked over coached and scared - no joy and more importantly no leg drive and want from the players. Dull and clueless.

  • Comment posted by Fray Bentos, today at 13:21

    Smith should get player of the match for his nice hair do and his over the top pouting when he thinks the camera is on him.

  • Comment posted by prawnsandwiches, today at 13:16

    No game plan, no idea. Boring and predictable rugby. Eddie has to go

    • Reply posted by EmeryIn, today at 13:18

      EmeryIn replied:
      Eddie out. End of

  • Comment posted by SouthAfricaRWCChamps, today at 13:19

    The Aussies were awesome in the 2nd half, imagine if they had 15, could have won by 20+. Until lawes got interviewed at the end, didn’t realise he was on the pitch. Back row problems for england, scrum poor, itoje gone from 3 years ago being the best 2nd row in the world to very very average.

  • Comment posted by Allanon, today at 13:19

    The reason the Aussies won is they had the heart and passion for a fight, something England have havent had for 2 seasons, is it a coincidence this has been the case since Borthwick left, you only have to look at Leicester Borthwick instills passion and heart, a trade mark of his on game when a player. England need another Borthwick

    • Reply posted by Will, today at 13:23

      Will replied:
      I was ashamed of Hill today. Calculated to get his opposite number sent off. Not just the hair pulling, he hit him in the head beforehand too.
      Eddie written all over it.
      Doesn’t belong in rugby.

  • Comment posted by Insert Name Here, today at 13:18

    For all England’s strengths, two incidents today underline why they deserved to lose. Itoje screaming in the line out, to the extent the ref stopped the game and Hill pulling hair like a pathetic schoolgirl, looking for reaction, which he sadly got. You can’t imagine the very best (Retallick, Johnson, Eales, AWJ, etc) behaving in that awful, unsportsmanlike manner. Shameful sportsmanship.

  • Comment posted by shillo, today at 13:21

    2 losses against 14 men?
    The first against a scratch team!
    This from a team who's manager talked down Wales wins against 14 man teams 2 years ago.
    Where to now Eddie?

  • Comment posted by bushmaster80, today at 13:21

    I think if we play against 13 next time, we might stand a chance.

  • Comment posted by hutcho16, today at 13:21

    England got what they deserved out of that game how did J Hill not get a red card for hair pulling or is that now legal in the game

  • Comment posted by Olly P, today at 13:20

    No ifs or buts Eddie has to go. Also the bloke in the RFU claiming England are going in the right direction is either a complete fool or possibly Welsh! No plan, totally inconsistent selection and by all accounts it’s no fun at all in the England camp. When they get on the plane home leave EJ there.

  • Comment posted by Gazza, today at 13:20

    England please please keep Eddie in charge 😂😂😂

  • Comment posted by smokey, today at 13:19

    Come on England. Time for Jones to get the boot.

  • Comment posted by RPev, today at 13:18

    BBC calling it humiliating is pretty harsh on Australia. Were England expected to turn up and white wash them? England were certainly not good enough to deserve to win the game but give credit to Australia.

  • Comment posted by somuchtothinkabout, today at 13:17

    Oh dear oh dear oh dear Eddie. 14 men... 13 at the end. Clueless in the 22 as ever.

  • Comment posted by Julio Laker, today at 13:19

    Headbutters 30-28 Hairpullers

  • Comment posted by Cassandra , today at 13:17

    Pathetic

