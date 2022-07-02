Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Tomas Francis suffered a concussion as he tried to make a tackle just moments after coming on against South Africa

Wales head coach Wayne Pivac says prop Tomas Francis will miss the second Test against South Africa in Bloemfontein next Saturday.

Francis suffered a concussion almost immediately after coming on for Dillon Lewis during the second half of the 32-29 loss in Pretoria.

"He is okay in the changing room and will go through the normal protocols," said Pivac.

"I think he is definitely out of the second Test."

Pivac added he will have to see whether the Ospreys tight-head prop is available for the third Test in Cape Town on 16 July. Francis had travelled to South Africa with a back problem.

With Leon Brown and Samson Lee injured, uncapped duo Sam Wainwright and Harri O'Connor are the other tight-head props in the squad having both received late call-ups.

Another option would be British and Irish loose-head Wyn Jones covering the other side of the scrum, a job he did during the 2019 World Cup.