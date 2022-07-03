Dewi Lake's try against South Africa was a second in two internationals after he crossed against Italy in March 2022

Summer Tour, Second Test: South Africa v Wales Venue: Toyota Stadium, Bloemfontein Date: Saturday, 9 July Kick-off: 16:05 BST Coverage: Live radio commentary on BBC Radio Wales (incl Radio Wales Extra and 882 MW), Radio Cymru and BBC Sport Online, plus live text and match report on the BBC Sport website

Hooker Dewi Lake says he believes Wales can still create history in South Africa by winning the final two Tests of their series against the Springboks.

Lake was a try-scorer in Wales' last-gasp 32-29 defeat in the first Test in Pretoria on Saturday.

Wales travel to Bloemfontein for the second Test on Saturday, 9 July before the season concludes in Cape Town.

"We have shown we are here to play, put up a fight and win games - bring on the next two weeks," said Lake.

After leading 18-3 and then 24-15 in Pretoria, Wayne Pivac's side missed out on becoming the first Wales team to beat South Africa away in 58 years and 11 attempts.

After Louis Rees-Zammit's first-half double, Lake came off the replacements' bench to level the scores at 29-29 late on with a dynamic try from a driving lineout.

But captain Dan Biggar missed the conversion and then gave away a late penalty with South Africa's Damian Willemse clinching victory with the final kick of the game.

"We still have a chance to create that history," said Lake.

"There are two more Tests left, we are only one down. We have just got to win it 2-1 now.

"It is not a case of it's done now we are out of it, although people may think that.

"The 34 players in the changing room don't think that, so nothing changes for us.

"We came out firing, we shocked South Africa and probably shocked a lot of people here.

"It was about putting pride back in the jersey and showing the fans back home and people who pay to come and watch us and want to see us play well - it was about performing for them and us as a squad.

"It's about repeating this again, going to Bloemfontein and doing it again and proving this performance is not a one-off.

"We will have the bit between our teeth for the next two Tests and we are backing ourselves to do it."

Lake, 23, dismissed the idea that the Pretoria fixture was Wales' only chance of winning a Test match on this tour.

"We were doubted in the week by a lot of people and written off early," said Lake.

"The suggestion was we had no chance at all and we could see a repeat of the 96-13 (1998 defeat) and we have proved that one wrong already.

"What matters to us is the belief we have within our squad. If people want to back us along the way they are welcome to.

"In that changing room we back ourselves to come out and do a job. Over the next few weeks it is down to us to do that."

Lake admits Wales have to improve the discipline which saw four players shown yellow cards and the tourists reduced to 12 men at one point late in the second half.

"To be 18-3 up it is disappointing to let the game go away from us," added Lake.

"They are world champions for a reason, they were always going to come back at us and stay in the fight.

"When you are playing against the best in the world, you can't give away so many penalties and four yellow cards because you are not going to beat them.

"So we need to talk about discipline during the week, but not much else changes. We believe and back ourselves to do this with two weeks to go."