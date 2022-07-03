Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Sale Sharks flanker Tom Curry has been ruled out of the rest of England's tour of Australia because of concussion.

Curry played in the first Test in Perth on Saturday but was replaced at half-time.

He had travelled to Brisbane with the team for the next match but will fly back to England later this week.

Eddie Jones' side lost the first Test 30-28 and if they are defeated on Saturday will lose the three-Test series.

