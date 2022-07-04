Harvey Beaton played twice in the Premiership and three times in cup competitions last season for Saracens

Cornish Pirates have signed Saracens' former England Under-20 prop Harvey Beaton on a season-long loan.

The 21-year-old, who has played five times for the beaten Premiership finalists, has also agreed a new long-term contract with the London side.

Beaton made his debut as a replacement in the Premiership Rugby Cup in November before making his first top-flight start at Northampton in January.

"I'm really excited to join Pirates for the season," Beaton said.

"It's a good club with a lot of history behind it. I'm looking forward to working with Alan Paver to really develop my set-piece game and just get week in week out rugby to expand my knowledge as much as possible," he added to the Saracens website.

Cornish Pirates joint-head coach Paver added: "He is clearly one of the best young men in the country in his position, and I am sure it will be a partnership whereby he will do everything he can to be a fine Pirate whilst he is with us.

"In turn we, of course, will do everything we can to help develop his game, with an aim for him to hopefully later kick on in his career and play for Saracens."