South Africa v Wales: Springboks make 14 changes for second Test in Bloemfontein

Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugbycomments25

Jacques Nienaber
Jacques Nienaber was appointed South Africa head coach in January 2020
Summer Tour, Second Test: South Africa v Wales
Venue: Toyota Stadium, Bloemfontein Date: Saturday, 9 July Kick-off: 16:05 BST
Coverage: Live radio commentary on BBC Radio Wales Extra - available via BBC Sounds, 882 MW and BBC Sport Online and BBC Sport Online, Radio Cymru plus live text and match report on the BBC Sport website

South Africa coach Jacques Nienaber has made 14 changes to the starting side to face Wales for the second Test on Saturday.

Only lock Eben Etzebeth remains from the team that defeated Wales 32-29 in Pretoria.

After not being involved last week, fly-half Handre Pollard takes over the captaincy from Siya Kolisi.

Uncapped duo Kurt-Lee Arendse and Evan Roos have been handed first Springboks starts.

Ntuthuko Mchunu, Ruan Nortje, Deon Fourie and scrum-half Grant Williams could make their debuts off the bench.

Utility forward Fourie, 35, will become the oldest player to make a Springbok debut if he comes on the field in Bloemfontein.

The 2019 World Rugby player of the year Pieter-Steph du Toit returns to the back row after injury.

Only four players in the first Test match 23 retained their places with hooker Malcolm Marx, prop Vincent Koch and Damian Willemse - who kicked the winning penalty in Pretoria - included on the bench.

"We said from the outset that we needed to strike a balance between giving our talented young players an opportunity to show what they can do at international level, and winning," said Nienaber.

"If one looks at the balance between players who have played at this level and those who have performed consistently well for their franchises and clubs, I think we have a nice balance in this squad.

"A number of these players have been with us for a few seasons, while others travelled with us last season to Australia Rugby Championship and the year-end tour.

"Then there are a few new faces who showed during the season that they have the potential to rise to this level of the game, so we are excited to see what they can do on Saturday.

Handre Pollard
Handre Pollard has won 60 caps for South Africa since his debut in 2014

"Wales showed last week that they are fighters and can go for the full 80 minutes and we are expecting nothing different from them this week.

"This will be a good test for the younger players in the group to measure themselves against some of the best players in Wales, some of whom played for the British & Irish Lions, so everyone knows they will be in for a proper Test on Saturday.

"We are delighted to see these players get an opportunity at this level and I believe if they play to their potential, they will bolster our depth going forward.

"They are all very excited at the prospect of wearing the green and gold, but they also know what Wales will bring on the day and that every opportunity will be important."

Nienaber explained why Pollard had been handed the captaincy.

"Handre is one of our most experienced players and has been part of our core leadership group for a number of years now," he said.

"I'm sure he will slot into the role with ease."

South Africa team to face Wales in Bloemfontein: Warrick Gelant; Kurt-Lee Arendse, Jesse Kriel, Andre Esterhuizen, Aphelele Fassi; Handre Pollard (capt), Jaden Hendrikse; Thomas du Toit, Joseph Dweba, Trevor Nyakane, Eben Etzebeth, Marvin Orie, Marcell Coetzee, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Evan Roos.

Replacements: Malcolm Marx, Ntuthuko Mchunu, Vincent Koch, Ruan Nortje, Rynhardt Elstadt, Deon Fourie, Grant Williams, Damian Willemse.

Comments

Join the conversation

27 comments

  • Comment posted by CHAC, today at 12:59

    Having a 5th Welsh region wouldnt be sustainable at this time. Look at how the quality of the Wallabies squad dipped when they went from three teams to four and then five. Maybe its better for the WRU to make the cap limit 50 instead of 60.

    The boks are just trying to build their depth against a high quality oppostion heading into a WC year.

  • Comment posted by trinimike, today at 12:55

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by neilkd21, today at 12:53

    That second string team would beat most teams, certainly hammer the crying Welsh. Line up your excuses, the ref, the lights, wrong grass.

    • Reply posted by awjfk, today at 12:59

      awjfk replied:
      England too and the Boks would only need 14 men like Australia.

  • Comment posted by Stromness, today at 12:49

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Blair, today at 12:46

    Terrific " B " side, would compete, and beat the majority of the National Teams out there.

  • Comment posted by God Bless Hungary, today at 12:45

    Wow. It just goes to show how much it takes out of you playing a full blooded international match against a Celtic team. SA forced into 14 changes as most of their lads are physically and mentally exhausted from their efforts last weekend.

    • Reply posted by Stromness, today at 12:50

      Stromness replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Sparks, today at 12:42

    Its great to get some of these new Springbok guys a run, with the world cup not too far away....

  • Comment posted by Goyougoodthing, today at 12:40

    That back 3 from SA will cause so much disruption it’s going to be sick!!!
    Fastest backline SA can put out….hard hard hard ground in Bloemfontein and to all folk out there thinking it’s a B team….wait for the scoreboard to let you know if it is!! SA won’t be worse than last Saturday!

  • Comment posted by U20308468, today at 12:40

    Girls, its a squad game not just the starting 15. This isnt arrogant or anytbing like that. Its called squad roatation. Please engage your brain cells ladies

    • Reply posted by iranu indeed, today at 12:45

      iranu indeed replied:
      what makes you think that these are women making the comments?

  • Comment posted by Pragmatist, today at 12:37

    A great opportunity for Wales.

    They almost did it last week, I'm still not quite sure how they didn't come away with the win...

    • Reply posted by trinimike, today at 12:57

      trinimike replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by The Academy, today at 12:31

    Huge risk. I know they were well below their best and the guys coming in are not exactly poor, and a step up in some cases, but that many changes can lead to a muddled performance. If it comes off then a great bit of work for experience but wouldn't be surprised to see Wales press them hard even with the weaknesses at tight head.

  • Comment posted by Swanseaboy1, today at 12:30

    Hmm, that shows South Africa's lack of respect for this Welsh team, as they expect their 2nd 15 will complete a series win over Wales on Saturday.

  • Comment posted by Moggs, today at 12:22

    Confidence, arrogance, contempt. Take your pick.

    • Reply posted by Tony, today at 12:27

      Tony replied:
      Why would it be arrogance or contempt or are you just being precious?

  • Comment posted by FuzzyDave, today at 12:08

    That’s confidence from SA. They really don’t mind who they put out, show’s their strength in depth. Unfortunately (except for a couple of positions) Wales don’t have that luxury. Eyes now on Wales team selection and of course - the choice of referee!

    • Reply posted by Display Name, today at 12:18

      Display Name replied:
      Ref is Angus Gardner

  • Comment posted by joe, today at 11:45

    Wales need a Fifth region
    That means 30 more players chasing a professional contract
    That means 30 more welsh players to choose from for the national team

    Simples !

    • Reply posted by Arthur Grun, today at 12:31

      Arthur Grun replied:
      And even smaller crowds to financially support a 5 region set up. There just aren't enough supporters to justify any expansion of Welsh regional rugby.

