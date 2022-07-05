Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Wales U20 lost to Italy in the final round of the Six Nations, just like the senior Wales team and the women's side

Wales have made two changes and a positional switch for their Pool B game against hosts Italy in the Under-20 Six Nations Summer Series.

Both sides go into the game unbeaten, with the winner to play for the title against the team who top Pool A.

Ben Williams earns his first start after impressing in Wales' 30-24 victory over Georgia, with Ryan Woodman moving to blind-side flanker.

Efan Daniel comes in for Oli Burrows at hooker.

Wales came from behind to beat Georgia in what was a bruising encounter, but head coach Byron Hayward says it shows how far his side have come since finishing fifth in the 2022 Six Nations.

"They had never experienced playing against a side like Georgia in terms of the physicality before," Hayward said.

"I thought we fought back well and showed a lot of character in that game."

Italy beat Wales 27-20 in Colwyn Bay in March and will have a home crowd on their side in Treviso.

"They are unbeaten here and they are a very strong side," said Hayward.

"We know it is going to be a tough day defensively and I think it is going to be a real proper Test match - a good hard physical game, and it could be a one score game either way."

Wales U20: Cameron Winnett; Oli Andrew, Mason Grady, Joe Hawkins (Capt), Harri Houston; Dan Edwards, Morgan Lloyd; Rhys Barratt, Efan Daniel, Nathan Evans, Christ Tshiunza, Dafydd Jenkins, Ben Williams, Ethan Fackrell, Ryan Woodman

Replacements: Oli Burrows, Cameron Jones, Adam Williams, Mackenzie Martin, Morgan Morse, Luke Davies, Josh Phillips, Bryn Bradley, Joe Westwood, Iestyn Hopkins, Caleb Salmon.