Australia held on to win, despite seeing Darcy Swain dismissed in the first half against England

Australia second row Darcy Swain will miss the rest of the series against England after being sent off in Saturday's first Test victory.

Swain, 25, was dismissed in the first half in Perth after aiming a headbutt on Jonny Hill, in retaliation to the England lock pulling his hair.

Swain was banned for two weeks by a World Rugby disciplinary panel after admitting foul play at a hearing.

But the Brumbies player argued the offence did not warrant a red card.

However, the panel disagreed and Swain's initial six-week ban was reduced to two weeks on mitigating factors, including his clean disciplinary record and expression of remorse.

Despite playing 45 minutes with 14 men, Australia held on to win 30-28 against England.

The tourists will be aiming to keep the three-match series alive in Saturday's second Test in Brisbane.