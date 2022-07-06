Close menu

Australia v England: Uncapped Guy Porter and Tommy Freeman to start for Eddie Jones' side

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Unioncomments102

England's Guy Porter and Tommy Freeman
Porter (left) and Freeman will start in the second of the three Tests in Australia

England will give debuts to centre Guy Porter and wing Tommy Freeman for the second Test against Australia in Brisbane on Saturday.

Scrum-half Jack van Poortvliet will make his first start for England, who lost the first Test 30-28.

"We have decided to make changes in our back line, they were tough calls but we feel they will strengthen the team," said head coach Eddie Jones.

"There are opportunities to attack against Australia which we can take."

Wing Jonny May is not included as he recovers from Covid and, with flanker Tom Curry ruled out with concussion, Sam Underhill comes in at openside.

Underhill was not included in the squad for the opening match of the three-Test series.

Freeman played for England in the defeat by the Barbarians in June, in a non-cap international.

He replaces Joe Cokanasiga on the left wing, while Porter comes in for Joe Marchant at outside centre and Van Poortvliet starts instead of Danny Care.

"We have had solid preparation this week and looking forward to an important game in Brisbane," added Jones.

"This game is the perfect practice for the World Cup and our focus is putting on our best performance."

Australia have made a host of enforced changes as they look to clinch the series.

But in a major boost, prop Taniela Tupou is available and replaces the injured Allan Ala'alatoa.

Matt Philip starts at lock with Darcy Swain suspended, Hunter Paisami comes into the midfield, with Tom Wright on the wing and Jordan Petaia starting at full-back in the absence of Tom Banks.

Teams

Australia: Petaia; Wright, Paisami, Kerevi, Koroibete; Lolesio, White; Bell, Porecki, Tupou, Philip, Neville, Leota, Hooper (captain), Valetini

Replacements: Fainga'a, Sio, Slipper, Frost, Samu, Gordon, O'Connor, Perese

England: Steward; Nowell, Porter, Farrell, Freeman; Smith, Van Poortvliet; Genge, George, Stuart, Itoje, Hill, Lawes (captain), Underhill, B Vunipola

Replacements: Cowan-Dickie, M Vunipola, Heyes, Chessum, Ludlam, Willis, Care, Arundell

Comments

Join the conversation

102 comments

  • Comment posted by aron, today at 07:38

    So arundel comes on for 5 mins changes the game completely yet you start another winger instead . Typical Eddie if your in form your not selected

    • Reply posted by macdid, today at 07:40

      macdid replied:
      Let’s remember it was a missed double tackle that let him run through. But he will have his day …

  • Comment posted by Gaz, today at 07:34

    Still moving chairs around on the Titanic Eddie.

    • Reply posted by cb, today at 08:13

      cb replied:
      Ah Eddie, Eddie, Eddie... smoke & mirrors... so the issue w the backline is having Faz at 12, who has no go fwd, struggles to tackle & can't break the game line and only works on set pattern play, so instead of changing one player ie bring Porter in and bench Faz, Eddie dumps everyone except Smith... JVP, Porter, Freeman all look good and wish them well!

  • Comment posted by Peter, today at 07:42

    The only consistency we get is that selection, tactics, style and game plan are all confused under EJ.
    He is either an idiot or a genius and it looks more like idiot every day.

  • Comment posted by Second rate second row, today at 07:52

    "There are opportunities to attack against Australia which we can take."

    You don't say?!

    The problem is that we won't, Eddie, because of your suffocating approach to team management. They could barely raise an attack against 14 men last week, because they're in fear of going off your very boring script.

    I was furious watching that rubbish last week!

  • Comment posted by Ian Pratley, today at 08:08

    The issue is with 10/12 not playing the same game. Get Farrell out of there and find a big 12 to play along side Smith

    • Reply posted by Smiley, today at 08:11

      Smiley replied:
      Spot on.

  • Comment posted by Smiley, today at 08:03

    Simply wont matter who he picks if he doesn't let them play in their own way.
    It has become too predictable and therefore easy to defend.
    Has to change his approach, which of course he wont.

  • Comment posted by AG, today at 08:19

    Classic Jones. Makes changes in positions we don’t need to change but retain the bits that didn’t work.

    Still playing without a proper centre at 12… and Lawes and Vunipola still in the back row… god it’s boring

  • Comment posted by rugbytomc, today at 08:06

    Marchant has been one of our best players the last few games. If he wanted to change the centres I think we all know which one needed changing. But like others have said a good chance to look at Porter

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 08:15

      SD replied:
      My thoughts exactly. Marchant not great last week but he's been Eng best 13 last 12 months. I see he's not even on bench. Who's covering centres? Assuming team others have posted is correct.

  • Comment posted by James, today at 07:46

    Have clicked on this twice now. No sign of the team just more to follow....

    Perhaps we could have the full story uploaded when it's ready? Not drips and drabs

  • Comment posted by macdid, today at 07:39

    I thought Care looked good early on with the team playing quick ball but we do need new blood.
    A new Centre is needed and let’s hope out of form Fazza is rested.

  • Comment posted by Jamie Cruickshank, today at 08:21

    No, just no, Eddie.
    Nothing fits together with this England team.
    You pick a young instinctive 10 who plays a brilliant ball in hand game with a back row not mobile enough (Lawes to second row, start Ludlam) to be first to the break down and give him a 12 who won't run lines off him to create indicision and space in the defensive line and take away his club 9 and 13. Bet Simth wont go to world cup

    • Reply posted by Trytastic, today at 08:25

      Trytastic replied:
      Lawes hasn't played in the SR for nearly 3 years bar the Ireland game when down to 14

  • Comment posted by Anne Neckie, today at 08:01

    Keep going Eddie. Which player are you going to ruin next?

  • Comment posted by jonzo15a, today at 07:55

    Anyone else actually just bored of England? Sad, but after playing and watching the game all my life, I just find I don't care about the National team amd can't wait for the Prem to start.

    • Reply posted by Ivor Rorke, today at 08:02

      Ivor Rorke replied:
      I watch local rugby. So much better spectacle. Lots of mistakes but always attacking intent. Great to see a fast paced ball in hand game instead of the stuff served up by England.

  • Comment posted by Johnny Englander, today at 08:29

    So EJ shuffles the deck again. Drops the only centre in the side and the best s/h in the squad in a must win game. Farcical.

    Hill should be at home.

    What is EJ playing at? Clueless.

  • Comment posted by FlyingTiger, today at 08:21

    Still the disconnect between 10 and 12 that was the main problem last time out.

  • Comment posted by Apodicticus, today at 08:23

    For me, Farrell comes in for a lot of unjustfied flak. He has been a great servant for England and leads by example. Yes, he may not be the most dynamic attacker, but back play will be dictated by the 10.12 and 13 combo who should have the same attacking/defensive styles. To my mind it is here that EJ has failed with his over-reliance on Manu Tuilagi

    • Reply posted by i only buy it for the crossword, today at 08:28

      i only buy it for the crossword replied:
      He cramps Smith. He runs the same lines as a 10. Australia sussed that early on. Will happen again.

  • Comment posted by Moore, today at 08:21

    A change of centre was needed - Farrell should have gone - Marchant has done nothing wrong. EJ just cannot see the obvious. He and Farrell will just ruin Smith who would be better advised to wait for a man with vision who will let him play his natural game as at Quins. Why is Farrell still kicking? Smith is just as accurate.g

  • Comment posted by manfromtoon, today at 08:16

    Playing a 10, (even a world class one) at 12 at this level is not working with this side. If you are an opposition defender you basically know he will kick, pass or run straight into traffic as he rarely looks to make a break and lacks the raw power and gas to keep the opposition defence honest. E J has had years to sort out the 12 /13 midfield area and he's struggling.

  • Comment posted by First name, today at 07:49

    Shame Quirke isn't fit because he would have been the spark needed last week for sure.

  • Comment posted by First name, today at 07:47

    Nothing like some youth to spark something.

    Would have been nice to see Arundell start, although Freeman & Porter are good in D.

