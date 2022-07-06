Australia v England: Uncapped Guy Porter and Tommy Freeman to start for Eddie Jones' side
England will give debuts to centre Guy Porter and wing Tommy Freeman for the second Test against Australia in Brisbane on Saturday.
Scrum-half Jack van Poortvliet will make his first start for England, who lost the first Test 30-28.
"We have decided to make changes in our back line, they were tough calls but we feel they will strengthen the team," said head coach Eddie Jones.
"There are opportunities to attack against Australia which we can take."
Wing Jonny May is not included as he recovers from Covid and, with flanker Tom Curry ruled out with concussion, Sam Underhill comes in at openside.
Underhill was not included in the squad for the opening match of the three-Test series.
Freeman played for England in the defeat by the Barbarians in June, in a non-cap international.
He replaces Joe Cokanasiga on the left wing, while Porter comes in for Joe Marchant at outside centre and Van Poortvliet starts instead of Danny Care.
"We have had solid preparation this week and looking forward to an important game in Brisbane," added Jones.
"This game is the perfect practice for the World Cup and our focus is putting on our best performance."
Australia have made a host of enforced changes as they look to clinch the series.
But in a major boost, prop Taniela Tupou is available and replaces the injured Allan Ala'alatoa.
Matt Philip starts at lock with Darcy Swain suspended, Hunter Paisami comes into the midfield, with Tom Wright on the wing and Jordan Petaia starting at full-back in the absence of Tom Banks.
Teams
Australia: Petaia; Wright, Paisami, Kerevi, Koroibete; Lolesio, White; Bell, Porecki, Tupou, Philip, Neville, Leota, Hooper (captain), Valetini
Replacements: Fainga'a, Sio, Slipper, Frost, Samu, Gordon, O'Connor, Perese
England: Steward; Nowell, Porter, Farrell, Freeman; Smith, Van Poortvliet; Genge, George, Stuart, Itoje, Hill, Lawes (captain), Underhill, B Vunipola
Replacements: Cowan-Dickie, M Vunipola, Heyes, Chessum, Ludlam, Willis, Care, Arundell
