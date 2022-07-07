Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Scotland were beaten 26-18 by Argentina in the first of three Tests

Summer Test: Argentina v Scotland Venue: Estadio Padre Ernesto Martearena, Salta Date: Saturday, 9 July Kick-off: 20:10 BST Coverage: Follow live text updates on the BBC Sport website & app

Edinburgh flanker Hamish Watson is one of four changes to the Scotland pack for Saturday's second Test against Argentina and will earn his 50th cap.

Watson missed the first Test defeat through injury but is recalled along with flanker Rory Darge, hooker Dave Cherry and lock Sam Skinner.

London Irish scrum-half Ben White replacing British & Irish Lion Ali Price is the only back-line change.

Scotland lost the first Test 26-18 and aim to level the series in Salta.

George Turner, Jonny Gray, Luke Crosbie, and Magnus Bradbury are the forwards to drop out of Scotland's starting XV.

Scotland are under pressure to reverse recent fortunes against leading teams, having lost four of their six Test matches against Tier One nations in 2022.

Edinburgh's Blair Kinghorn continues at fly-half and Rory Hutchinson is once again at full-back, while London Irish winger Kyle Rowe could make his Scotland debut from the bench.

White will make his first international start at scrum-half on his sixth cap, having scored on his debut against England in the Six Nations.

Grant Gilchrist will lead the side again, being paired with new Edinburgh signing Skinner in the second row.

Usual captain Stuart Hogg has been rested for the three-Test tour, along with fellow British & Irish Lions Finn Russell and Chris Harris, while Jamie Ritchie, Adam Hastings and Huw Jones are sidelined by injuries.

Scotland: Hutchinson, Graham, Bennett, Johnson, Van der Merwe, Kinghorn, White; Schoeman, Cherry, Z Fagerson, Skinner, Gilchrist (c), Darge, Watson, M Fagerson.

Replacements: Turner, Bhatti, Sebastian, Cummings, Christie, Price, Thompson, Rowe.