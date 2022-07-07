Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Wales wing Louis Rees-Zammit brings down South Africa's Willie le Roux in the tourists' first Test loss

Summer Tour, Second Test: South Africa v Wales Venue: Toyota Stadium, Bloemfontein Date: Saturday, 9 July Kick-off: 16:05 BST Coverage: Live radio commentary on BBC Radio Wales Extra - available via BBC Sounds, 882 MW and BBC Sport Online, Radio Cymru plus live text and match report on the BBC Sport website

Wales head coach Wayne Pivac has spoken to World Rugby about Louis Rees Zammit's yellow card during the 32-29 first Test defeat to South Africa.

Rees-Zammit was sent to the sin-bin by Georgia referee Nika Amashukeli in the 74th minute in Pretoria.

That reduced Wales to 13 men after the Wales wing had been adjudged to have committed a professional foul.

"I mentioned Louis Rees-Zammit, I think that was the most unlucky play in the match," said Pivac.

"Clearly from our point of view we thought it was an excellent play, his cover tackle, then clear release and work over the ball to earn a penalty.

"That was a big moment in the game for us, so it was very frustrating and disappointing.

"They scored a try off that and we were down another player."

Rees-Zammit - who scored two tries in the first Test - was one of four players shown a yellow card alongside captain Dan Biggar, Alun Wyn Jones and Rhys Carre, with the tourists at one point reduced to 12 men late in the second half.

Wales conceded 18 penalties and Pivac insists they must improve their discipline in the second Test in Bloemfontein on Saturday.

"Clearly, we have to manage with the officials a lot better and make sure we don't give away 18 penalties in a Test match," added Pivac.

"Some of those phases were double advantages, so you're probably looking at nearly 20 penalties. You put yourself under so much pressure.

"We know there were areas in the game which we need to improve on in terms of our discipline, but we felt also that there were some things which didn't go our way.

"We've put that behind us and got the learnings. We've spoken about the areas of the game we need to tighten up on in terms of our discipline, so hopefully we can make sure we achieve that in the second Test."

When asked whether they lost the referee in Pretoria, Pivac added: "Definitely, whether that was a combination of pressure because both sides were full-on into each other, there was a lot of banter out there and people putting pressure on.

"That's Test match rugby and for a young referee, that was a big ask. I think he would have learned a lot from that.

"The occasion, at the end, it just appeared that we were refereed and maybe South Africa got away with one or two side entries and bits and pieces. That added to the frustration and the yellow cards came, then it turned into a very difficult last 15 minutes."