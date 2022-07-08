Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Laura Delgado was an international-standard hammer thrower before switching to rugby union

Exeter's Spain captain Laura Delgado has joined Gloucester-Hartpury for the 2022-23 Premier 15s season.

The 32-year-old prop helped the Chiefs finish second in the league last season and reach their first-ever play-off final where they lost to Saracens.

She moved to Exeter in 2020 and scored four tries in 31 games, helping Exeter win the 2022 Allianz Cup.

"She is a great leader who will be a great asset to our squad," Gloucester boss Sean Lynn told the club website.