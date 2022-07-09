Close menu

South Africa 12-13 Wales: Late drama as tourists make history

By Gareth GriffithsBBC Sport Wales in Bloemfontein

Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugbycomments124

Will Rowlands of Wales takes on Marvin Orie and Joseph Dweba
Dragons lock Will Rowlands was making his 20th Wales appearance
Summer Tour, Second Test: South Africa v Wales
South Africa (3) 12
Pens: Pollard
Wales (3) 13
Try: Adams Con: Anscombe Pens: Biggar, Anscombe

Wales made history by beating the Springboks in South Africa for the first time with a dramatic win in Bloemfontein.

Replacement fly-half Gareth Anscombe kicked a brilliant 79th-minute touchline conversion after Josh Adams scored the game's only try.

South Africa, with 14 changes, had appeared to be coasting to victory with four Handre Pollard penalties.

But there will now be a series decider in Cape Town next Saturday.

South Africa had promised to bury Wales in the series at Bloemfontein's ground which has been described as a graveyard for opposition sides.

Wales appeared to be dead and buried as they trailed 12-3, but battled back heroically and scored with their only real opportunity.

Anscombe, on for the injured Wales captain Dan Biggar, completed the task.

It was the defensive efforts of Dan Lydiate and most notably man-of-the-match Tommy Reffell who allowed Wales to stay in touch with the Springboks.

It was a disjointed performance from Wayne Pivac's side, but they will not care

Wales had suffered 11 defeats in their previous visits to South Africa against Springboks, but can now celebrate at the 12th attempt.

South Africa head coach Jacques Nienaber had sparked controversy when he announced his team with 19 alterations in the match-day 23 from the team that triumphed by three points in the first game.

Wales great Sir Gareth Edwards has been among the critics of South Africa's selection approach, believing it disrespected the tourists.

The Springboks vehemently denied this and insisted this was not a B team, a phrase that had not been coined by anybody within the Wales camp.

Only lock Eben Etzebeth remained from the starting side in the first Test on his 99th cap.

Two uncapped players, Bulls wing Kurt-Lee Arendse and Stormers number eight Evan Roos, started, while four others came off the replacements bench.

In contrast, Wales made one starting change with wing Alex Cuthbert replacing Adams, who dropped to the replacements' bench.

It was the first international in four years at Blomefontein since England visited and played in front of a capacity crowd.

Prop Trevor Nyakane promised South Africa would be silent bullies and inflict pain on their opponents, but was Wales made the ideal start.

South Africa were penalised from the kick-off and Biggar slotted the three points.

Springboks responded with a flowing move from Warrick Gelant, almost releasing Arendse to score.

Desperate Welsh defence stopped the try, but illegally, and Pollard levelled the scores.

South Africa hooker Joseph Dewba was penalised for a tackle off the ball only for Biggar to put his long-range effort wide before Pollard missed a similar effort.

Cuthbert's afternoon was over early as he cut a frustrated figure leaving the field to be replaced by Adams.

Basic errors crept into the Wales game, but their resistance was again evident with Elias and Reffell gaining crucial defensive turnovers as the scores were level 3-3 at half-time.

Wales changed their scrum-half at the interval with Tomos Williams replacing Hardy, while South Africa introduced front-row duo Malcolm Marx and Vincent Koch.

Pollard slotted over his second penalty to give the hosts the lead and back row Deon Fourie, 35, became the oldest South Africa player to make his debut before Pollard slotted over his third penalty.

Wales captain Biggar was finally forced off with a shoulder injury after having a couple of bouts of treatment with Anscombe coming on.

Springboks were overwhelming Wales, who again were punished for indiscipline, but Pollard this time hooked his kick wide.

Wales Lock replacement Alun Wyn Jones was shown a yellow card for a second successive game by referee Angus Gardner for a supposedly cynical professional foul.

The Wales players were bemused by the decision and pleaded with the on-field officials to consult with the television match official, but the call stood.

Pollard's fourth penalty took South Africa nine points clear before Dillon Lewis added to Wales tight-head prop injury list as he came off with an arm injury to join Tomas Francis, Samson Lee and Leon Brown on the sidelines.

This allowed Saracens prop Sam Wainwright to make his international debut as Anscombe slotted over a penalty to move Wales within a score before missing another kick.

Replacement hooker Dewi Lake had been struggling to find his jumpers at the line-out, which stopped Wales from building pressure.

After Test rookoe Wainwright had gained a vital scrum penalty, Wales finally gained possession from a crucial attacking line-out, which eventually allowed Adams to cross in the left corner.

Up stepped Anscombe to slot over the match-winning conversion and this time Wales held to write a new chapter in their history.

South Africa: Gelant; Arendse, Kriel, Esterhuizen, Fassi; Pollard (capt) Henrikse; T du Toit, Dweba, Nyakane, Etzebeth, Orie, Coetzee, P-Steph du Toit, Roos,

Replacements: Marx, Mchunu, Koch, Nortje, Elstadt, Fourie, Williams, Willemse.

Wales: LWilliams; Rees-Zammit, North, Tompkins, Cuthbert; Biggar (capt), Hardy; GThomas, Elias, Lewis, Rowlands,Lydiate, Reffell, Faletau.

Replacements: Lake, Wyn Jones, Wainwright, Alun Wyn Jones, Navidi, T Williams, Anscombe, Adams.

Match officials

Referee: Angus Gardner (Australia)

Assistant referees: Matthew Carley (England), Andrea Piardi (Italy)

TMO: Brett Cronan (Australia).

  • Comment posted by Tony Di Wonderful, today at 18:12

    Wales deserved that after last week.

    Benefits of having a strong referee.

    And Tommy Reffell class again.

    Great day for Northern hemisphere Rugby.

  • Comment posted by Stevohhh, today at 18:13

    Brilliant just brilliant, absolutely over the moon, throughly deserved. Stayed in the game til the end, took their chance perfectly. As for Anscombe and the conversion under pressure, what can I say. What a day for the Nh teams. 👏👏👏

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 18:17

      flibb replied:
      Also worth mentioning he was kicking directly at a big screen with his face on it. Not easy!

  • Comment posted by Googly, today at 18:11

    The referee and his assistant should apologise profusely to Alun Wyn Jones. They could not have “clearly” seen something that didn’t happen - ball came off green - and in giving a yellow that could have ended the contest dead, were even too arrogant to use the TV facilities available to check.

    • Reply posted by MickeyJohn, today at 18:14

      MickeyJohn replied:
      If you're going to card a player of his calibre, just check the footage first. Appalling decision that could have cost us the game.

  • Comment posted by Dai Quietly, today at 18:07

    Hardly a classic, but who cares?

    Reffell awesome again, Anscombe cool under pressure and quality refereeing apart from one massive howler that saw AWJ binned.

    Well done Wales

    • Reply posted by blodyn80, today at 18:10

      blodyn80 replied:
      100% agree, good ref apart from the AWJ decision

  • Comment posted by smudger, today at 18:12

    First win in South Africa in our history. We couldn’t win a line out and missed 3 penalties , AWJ yellow carded incorrectly and they couldn’t get over our white line. Reffell was MOTM and it’s not all doom and gloom in Welsh rugby. Under 20’s have some very talented boys so the future is bright.

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 18:18

      flibb replied:
      Wouldn't go that far. Many problems with domestic rugby in Wales. The breaking of the pyramid system back in 2003 needs fixing.

  • Comment posted by wayne 07, today at 18:13

    Get in there 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿. Ugly test but who cares .. that’s a win in one of the toughest rugby environments .. well done to all northern hemisphere sides , about time

    • Reply posted by Arch Stanton, today at 18:19

      Arch Stanton replied:
      No pressure on Scotland ;-)

  • Comment posted by KickGilbert, today at 18:11

    What a fantastic week for NH rugby - well played Ireland, well played England and now we’ll played Wales. Superb to get three wins!

  • Comment posted by Rugby2003, today at 18:16

    Exceptional performance by Wales. Well done.
    Great day for the Northern Hemisphere teams.
    Excellent result.

  • Comment posted by keep your gin up, today at 18:11

    Not the best game but doubt my Welsh friends will care (and rightly so)

    • Reply posted by joesurf, today at 18:13

      joesurf replied:
      Definatly not the worst - that was earlier!

  • Comment posted by hector, today at 18:14

    Finally we snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 18:26

      flibb replied:
      SA catching the Welsh tendency to bottle a winning position for no good reason. All they had to do was hoof the ball and force Wales to run, but they overcompeted and let Wales back in.

  • Comment posted by ThatGuy, today at 18:09

    Not a classic but well done Wales first victory down in SA, great kick by Anscombe.

    On another note I thought the ref was good overall apart from that AWJ yellow, whats the point of a TMO if they can't get involved with decisions like that.

    • Reply posted by blues1959, today at 18:12

      blues1959 replied:
      Totally agree with TMO ddnt the TMO in eng aus make decision on a 20/50 kick

  • Comment posted by iforhaul, today at 18:06

    Bendigedig. Sit down haters. Great result hogia.

    • Reply posted by CDJE, today at 18:09

      CDJE replied:
      Well done lads lets up the anti next week

  • Comment posted by GivingUpTheGun, today at 18:11

    Good win. Left a fair few points out there from attacking set-piece that didn't work out. Special mention to young Wainwright.
    Onto next week.

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 18:21

      flibb replied:
      Massive effort. Two scrums, one penalty gets the try, the other forces SA to play and lose the game. What a debut.

  • Comment posted by Arch Stanton, today at 18:11

    Brilliant! (From an England fan).
    Atritional, and that was some pressure kick to convert!

  • Comment posted by Duncan_Disorderly, today at 18:18

    Many congratulations Wales. Now for final away win - go Scotland from an Irish fan.

  • Comment posted by KingKearn, today at 18:15

    Wales!

  • Comment posted by Insert Name Here, today at 18:12

    That was a tough watch. A pretty turgid game, but we’ll take that win all day long. Pressure on Scotland to finish a NH clean sweep for the weekend…😉 Well done Wales!!

    • Reply posted by Scottish, today at 18:15

      Scottish replied:
      hey, you know us ... snatch defeat from the jaws of victory

  • Comment posted by Blott, today at 18:11

    Tidy

    Absolutely brilliant tbh, the players deserved that win 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿

  • Comment posted by blues1959, today at 18:11

    Not a classic but that's a monkey off our backs!! And who knows next week! AWJ yellow ????? Really and what a kick from Anscombe

  • Comment posted by GiveUsOurDailyHYS, today at 18:11

    Fantastic kick to win it. Lovely payback for the gestures & booing from the SA crowd last time….

