Hopley helped launch the RPA after injury ended his playing career in 1998

Damian Hopley will step down as the Rugby Players' Association (RPA) chief executive before next season.

The RPA announced the former England centre's departure from the role after 24 years with an organisation that he founded.

Hopley, 52, won three caps for England and was a member of the 1995 World Cup squad in South Africa.

Having been forced to retire because of injury at the age of 27, Hopley launched the body in August 1998.

"As the face of the RPA since founding the organisation in 1998, he has led us through a remarkable period of development, establishing and growing the RPA as a leading player representation organisation in global sport," the RPA said.