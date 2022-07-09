Close menu

Australia 17-25 England: Eddie Jones' side hold on in second Test to level series

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Unioncomments356

Billy Vunipola scores England's try
Billy Vunipola scored England's first try as the visitors' pack started brightly
Australia v England: Second Test
Australia: (7) 17
Tries: Tupou, Kerevi Pens: Lolesio Cons: Lolesio 2
England: (19) 25
Tries: B Vunipola Pens: Farrell 6 Cons: Farrell

England produced an aggressive and resilient display to beat Australia in the second Test in Brisbane and take the three-match series to a decider.

Billy Vunipola powered over for an early try and Owen Farrell added four penalties as England led 19-0.

Taniela Tupou reduced England's lead just before half-time and a Samu Kerevi try piled on the pressure.

England rallied and a sixth Farrell penalty enabled them to level the series and end a four-match losing run.

Eddie Jones' side needed a much-improved display after a disappointing 30-28 defeat by 14-man Australia in the first Test.

The pack started superbly to dominate the first half and the team had enough composure to regain the momentum after sustained Australia pressure in the second half.

Having ended Australia's 10-match winning run at Suncorp Stadium they now travel to Sydney for the deciding match next Saturday with the Ella-Mobbs Cup still up for grabs.

Powerful England dominate first half

Ellis Genge
Ellis Genge was a dominant presence in the first half

Prop Ellis Genge set the tone for England's performance by bulldozing past Australia captain Michael Hooper in the opening minutes.

The tourists' fierce tackling gave them a stranglehold on the game, and they turned territory into an early try when Vunipola was driven over the line from an England line-out.

With the Wallabies rattled by England's ferocity, Farrell punished the home side with two penalties.

Continuing their relentless pace, Marcus Smith sought to release debutant Tommy Freeman but his pass was knocked forward by Izaia Perese who was sent to the sin-bin for a deliberate knock-on.

Jack Nowell ran out of room on the opposite wing as England stretched Australia's defence to the limit.

Farrell kicked two more penalties but Jones' side - which also featured debutant centre Guy Porter and scrum-half Jack van Poortvliet's first start - needed another try to underline their dominance.

Instead, Australia surged into England's 22 for the first time and prop Taniela Tupou - nicknamed the 'Tongan Thor' because of his incredible size and power - smashed over the line to give the hosts a lifeline.

England suffered a further blow before half-time when lock Maro Itoje went off for a head injury assessment following a collision.

England get the job done

Semu Kerevi scores
Semu Kerevi scored Australia's second try

Farrell added another penalty at the start of the second half but the Wallabies, as they did in the first Test, showed their try-scoring flair, keeping the ball for phase after phase before releasing Kerevi to stroll over the line.

Smith was sin-binned for a deliberate knock-on as Australia cranked up the pressure, cutting England's lead to five points with a penalty.

Australia, despite losing four players to injury in the first hour, were running the game, forcing England into frantic defence to prevent Tom Wright finishing a 60-yard kick and chase.

But with Smith back on the field and a new front row in place, England regained control. Nowell beat two defenders and fed Freddie Steward who was stopped yards from the line, and only further desperate defence denied Billy Vunipola a second try.

England had to settle for another Farrell penalty but his kick stretched their lead to a crucial eight points, enough to deflate Australia's hopes of an unlikely victory.

Line-ups

Australia: Petaia; Wright, Paisami, Kerevi, Koroibete; Lolesio, White; Bell, Porecki, Tupou, Philip, Neville, Leota, Hooper (captain), Valetini

Replacements: Fainga'a, Sio, Slipper, Frost, Samu, Gordon, O'Connor, Perese

England: Steward; Nowell, Porter, Farrell, Freeman; Smith, Van Poortvliet; Genge, George, Stuart, Itoje, Hill, Lawes (captain), Underhill, B Vunipola

Replacements: Cowan-Dickie, M Vunipola, Heyes, Chessum, Ludlam, Joseph, Care, Arundell

Referee: Andrew Brace (Ireland)

Banner Image Reading Around the BBC - BlueFooter - Blue

Comments

Join the conversation

357 comments

  • Comment posted by Mark Arnold, today at 13:27

    Since when is an 8 point win in Australia “holding on”. More than a score ahead. Just a ridiculous headline.

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 13:31

      SD replied:
      BBC very anti England. As it's always been.

      Other home nations lose and it's a plucky defeat, if England lose they were thrashed and humiliated.

  • Comment posted by Colin Huggett, today at 13:41

    Quite comical Welsh posters on here calling Billy a south sea islander when his cousin plays for wales

  • Comment posted by edmundburke, today at 13:26

    Can someone please, please educate rugby commentators and so-called pundits in the Rugby Laws, and English !!

    That WAS a "deliberate knock-on" by the Australian player. It might not have been an "intentional knock-on" but it was a deliberate knock-on.

    The Rugby laws, in the preface and in the body of some laws, make clear the difference in meaning between "deliberate" and "intentional".

    • Reply posted by cheeky_nffc, today at 13:31

      cheeky_nffc replied:
      deliberate
      adjective
      /dɪˈlɪb(ə)rət/
      1.
      done consciously and intentionally.

      The law seems to be applied as if it reads you're off if you go for it with one hand.

  • Comment posted by Arch Stanton, today at 13:22

    Good win but England still look ponderous with ball in hand.

    • Reply posted by jonjonnyjon, today at 13:52

      jonjonnyjon replied:
      Agreed, a bit too much kicking deep off early phases to a set of Aussie backs which were superb and made a lot of yards from deep in reply. Line out was poor. Physical intensity dropped off after a superb first 10 mins. Scrum reffing was a bit of a lottery. There’s a lot to work on but it’s a win. I watched an Aussie commentary version the whinging was intense - very satisfying!

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 13:25

    Where's ABE and his chum? Thought Australia going to win 100-0 and series 3-0?

    Oh dear.

    Anyway, Australian backs are superb. Centres and wings so dangerous.

    Freeman and Porter did pretty well for Eng.

    One thing, are Autralians made of papier mache? So many injuries.

    • Reply posted by Bath Belgae, today at 14:01

      Bath Belgae replied:
      Just hope that VVales does let the NH attempt at a clean sweep down

  • Comment posted by U19603684, today at 13:19

    Finally the smith/Farrell combo is starting to show its true potential. Not out of the woods yet though, but a win is a win and congrats England, commiserations to Australia

    • Reply posted by TARW, today at 13:40

      TARW replied:
      Smith was very average

  • Comment posted by SteelerBull, today at 13:22

    Better English performance without being convincing. Some of the newer caps showed well, but too many occasions when inaccuracy was to the fore more than clinical skill deliverence. BV back near his best, won without MI too. Great decider next week!!!!!!

    • Reply posted by Rob, today at 13:51

      Rob replied:
      What do you want? Blood? On second thoughts, don't answer that!

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 13:19

    Excellent win by England, thoroughly deserved. Lawes, Billy, JvP, Steward and especially Farrell superb.

    Think Farrell answered a lot of critics there.

    Bring on next week.

    Right Wales and Scotland, Ireland and England done it so over to you.

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 13:22

      SD replied:
      And Nowell very good. Smith pretty average I thought.

  • Comment posted by Scottish, today at 13:33

    England, much more alert this weekend - especially 1st half

    • Reply posted by SammyV, today at 14:04

      SammyV replied:
      Well at least the Aussies won the battle of the mullets. Al mention-in-despatches for the Aussie lad with a mushroom cloud on his head, though. Spectacular.

  • Comment posted by Ian, today at 13:49

    Although some might not like it but Hill was excellent today as he was very good last week. Farrell mom in my opinion

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 13:52

      SD replied:
      Agree. Farrell MoM and yes Hill was very good. Forwards won England that game for sure.
      Seems England have best forwards, Aus better backs.

  • Comment posted by mrcollins, today at 13:27

    Kind of pleased that Arundel came on and immediately made a stupid (but thankfully not costly) error. It reminds us that he’s an incredibly talented 19 year old, and we need to rely on the England and LI coaches (those who know his game best) to exercise their best judgment about how quickly he should be bought into the first XV and test rugby.

  • Comment posted by ModsFavourite, today at 13:42

    England hold on to beat Australia - BBC.

    That's right beeb. Or maybe England take a two score victory in Aus.

    At least the Ireland win was historic.

    • Reply posted by SammyV, today at 14:01

      SammyV replied:
      The ABs defeated themselves today. Scotland would have beat that shower today.

  • Comment posted by Just_Not_Cricket, today at 13:40

    Great to see Eng finally take points when in charge & hold on to a lead.

    Good game by Van Poortvliet… excellent kicking & full of energy

    But this game was won by the hard graft of the older, experienced players: Itoje, Vunipola, the front row all putting a shift in.

    Aussies were lucky to get that scrum pen just before HT that got them back in the game.

    ENG dominant & could have won by more.

    • Reply posted by SammyV, today at 14:10

      SammyV replied:
      We have always looked ponderous with ball in hand, for over a hundred years. (Perhaps with the occasional once in a lifetime spectacle of a Jerry Guscott or a Jason Robinson).
      Play to your strengths. Stick to what you know. England did.
      England will never play with the flair of Australia, the off the cuff genius of Wales, the pace of France or the incisive ruthlessness of the All Blacks.

  • Comment posted by backchatter, today at 13:30

    Hopefully, that will give them a bit of confidence. However, they've still got a tendency to panic and lose cohesion when they're under pressure, and the game could easily have slipped away from them (yet again) in the second half. They really need to hold their nerve when the other side are in the ascendancy and, if they can do that, they should at last realise their full potential.

    • Reply posted by AndyofKingston, today at 13:48

      AndyofKingston replied:
      The fact that they withstood a huge comeback by the Aussies but then regained full control for the last 10-15 mins speaks volumes for their character.

  • Comment posted by Gaz Ump, today at 13:23

    When are 'Australia' changing their name to 'Australasia' ?

    Good win for us anyway. Numpties on here calling for OF to be dropped

    • Reply posted by SouthAfricaRWCChamps, today at 13:26

      SouthAfricaRWCChamps replied:
      Apart from his kicking, he was ok only today, there must be a better option available.

  • Comment posted by Killingholme_Clay , today at 13:17

    Come on folks.
    We had to beat a team with Philip Neville in their scrum.
    :-D

    • Reply posted by Thomaslord1, today at 13:21

      Thomaslord1 replied:
      Lol and a Village People impersonator at 9

  • Comment posted by Trytastic, today at 13:36

    Far superior in all departments frankly.

    The deliberate knock on law is becoming a farce. Neither were remotely deliberate.

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 13:44

      SD replied:
      Agree, Aus one was ridiculous. it seems now unless intercept catches ball it's deliberate knock on and yellow. Smiths was a bit soft but more a yellow I thought.

  • Comment posted by kevla, today at 14:09

    A wins a win and will take it, but if we had some pace in the back 3 to finish off the moves would be so much easier

  • Comment posted by Simon, today at 13:48

    Much better from England. Farrell, Lawes, Billy and JVP all excellent. Stuart good in the loose too, just gave up a lot in the scrum. Not world beaters yet much better than last week. Need to cut out some of the silly errors and build the Smith/ Farrell trust but beginning to come together nicely.

  • Comment posted by Devon Maid, today at 13:44

    Oh how I’m missing the wisdom of ABE/vvales today!

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 13:46

      SD replied:
      Don't worry she'll be along later blaming ref/TMO/weather/Jones/Farrell/etc.

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Elsewhere on the BBC