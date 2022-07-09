Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Gareth Anscombe won his 32nd Wales cap as he replaced Dan Biggar in Bloemfontein

Summer Tour, Third Test: South Africa v Wales Venue: DHL Stadium, Cape Town Date: Saturday, 16 July Kick-off: 16:05 BST Coverage: Live radio commentary on BBC Radio Wales Extra - available via BBC Sounds, 882 MW and BBC Sport Online, Radio Cymru plus live text and match report on the BBC Sport website

Head coach Wayne Pivac insists the job is not done after guiding Wales to an historic first win against Springboks in South Africa.

After losing the opening game in Pretoria, Wales levelled the series against a much-changed South Africa side thanks to Josh Adams' late try and Gareth Anscombe's touchline conversion.

The series decider will take place in Cape Town next Saturday.

"It's not done. It's two down with one to play," said Pivac.

"It's two tight contests coming down to the last plays of the game. We'd like to think we'll put up a fight next week, similar to these first two weeks.

"It'll be an enjoyable week because there is something on the game and, in the past, it hasn't always been that way. So there is a lot to look forward to."

Pivac paid tribute to his side becoming the first Wales side to defeat Springboks in South Africa.

"We were (so ecstatic) at the end," said Pivac,.

"Probably not so much because of the history, though we're very well aware of that and proud of it.

"But it was more the disappointment for the players who had put in such a huge shift last week.

"There was so much disappointment in the changing room when we'd worked so hard.

"We wanted to create history last week against the side we were up against. To be denied that was frustrating.

"There was a lot of emotion that poured out. It was more around the feeling from last week, which we've taken into this week.

"I'm just happy for the players who did so well last week but didn't get across the line."

Pivac praised his side's character after they bounced back from trailing 12-3 with Anscombe converting Josh Adams late try.

"To come back to get that result and the way they did it makes me very happy," said Pivac.

"Our discipline was a lot better in the pressure moments, in the last quarter.

"We were able to get some field position and have one last crack ourselves to get across and score the only try of the game.

"And then to hold out that last scrum. That was a big moment for us as well and for young Sam Wainwright, on his debut, to go in and do such a good job, I'm very pleased for him.

"I'm just pleased for the side after last week, it was obviously a very disappointing changing room. Now it's a very happy one."

Pivac was heavily criticised after Wales were defeated by Italy on the final day of the Six Nations in a tournament where they only one game and finished fifth.

Now Pivac has achieved something none of his predecessors could boast of.

"It's not about individuals. I certainly don't feel like I've achieved any more than anyone else in the group," said Pivac.

"It's the boys that play the game. We prepare them, they go out there and they have to go through some dark times in an 80 minute game.

"They've done that and dug themselves out of a hole at 12-3 and got a result that we're all proud of.

"I'm just happy to be part of a group that has come together very well.

"We can build on this performance and it's certainly what we want to do. There's a big Test match next week, but there's a very big World Cup coming up in 12 months time."

South Africa had made 14 changes to their starting side for the second Test and 19 alterations in the 23-man match-day squad.

"I thought there were some South African players today that did very well and put us under a lot of pressure," said Pivac.

"A bit like ourselves last week, did enough to win a Test match, but didn't quite get there.

"It will be an interesting selection but it will be the strongest South African team because it'll be a decider and both teams have entered into this to win a series.

"We're just pleased that we got across the line tonight but we go to Cape Town with that opportunity."