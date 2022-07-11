Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Gareth Anscombe was an injury replacement for Dan Biggar before converting the kick that won the second Test in Bloemfontein

Summer Tour, Third Test: South Africa v Wales Venue: DHL Stadium, Cape Town Date: Saturday, 16 July Kick-off: 16:05 BST Coverage: Live radio commentary on BBC Radio Wales (including Radio Wales Extra and 882 MW), Radio Cymru and BBC Sport Online, plus live text and match report on the BBC Sport website

They have made history once, now the 2022 Wales men's squad look to rewrite the record books again - so who would you pick to try and secure a first ever series victory in South Africa?

After his decisive try off the bench is Josh Adams your third Test choice instead of injured Alex Cuthbert?

Fitness permitting do you stick with the rest of the players who started the 13-12 victory in Bloemfontein?

This is your chance to pick a XV that can become Welsh rugby immortals.

Skipper and outside-half Dan Biggar says he is desperate to play in the game having been forced off by a shoulder injury during the second Test - but even if fit maybe you would prefer Gareth Anscombe after he calmly slotted over the match-winning conversion last weekend.

Dillon Lewis is the latest tight-head to suffer injury problems, so does rookie prop Sam Wainwright make his first Wales start?

These are the selection headaches facing head coach Wayne Pivac who will announce his side at 11:30 BST on Thursday, but you can make your selection now.

