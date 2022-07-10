Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

George North equalled Stephen Jones' caps record for a Welsh back when he lined up in the second Test in Bloemfontein for his 104th Wales international

Summer Tour, Third Test: South Africa v Wales Venue: DHL Stadium, Cape Town Date: Saturday, 16 July Kick-off: 16:05 BST Coverage: Live radio commentary on BBC Radio Wales Extra - available via BBC Sounds, 882 MW and BBC Sport Online, Radio Cymru plus live text and match report on the BBC Sport website

Wales centre George North says the third Test decider occasion against South Africa in Cape Town is why players put themselves through the pain barrier.

After losing the opener in Pretoria, Wales levelled the series 1-1 in Bloemfontein with a first win against the Springboks in South Africa.

It sets up the decider at the DHL Stadium.

"It's why you play rugby at this level," added North.

"To put yourself through every second of every minute of pain and put yourself in this position to play these games is what it comes down to.

"The first game was a proper Test match and Bloemfontein was the same as it came down to one point.

"It tees us up nicely for Cape Town."

North was part of the Wales squad that just failed to earn a victory in South Africa eight years ago.

"It's huge for the boys," said North.

"We have put in a lot of work, not just in this campaign but in campaigns before.

"We came out here in 2014, we didn't do a job then. We fully appreciate coming up against the world champions on their stomping ground is a tough place to go.

"It was always going to be a mixture of edgy rugby and that ability to take the game by the scruff of the neck.

"It (the win) was brilliant for us, but that's Test match rugby, it comes down to a point.

"We felt rough after last week after the way after the way it finished. To come out this weekend and get one back is brilliant."

South Africa 12-13 Wales: Win feels very, very good after first Test pain - Pivac

North, 30, praised the character shown by Wales after they battled back from 12-3 down to win by a point.

"The squad now is in a really good place," said North.

"We know there is a performance coming, we feel it in the preparation and the way we are showing some elements of it.

"The character to dig in defensively was a good effort from us.

"We can tidy our discipline up, but from the first Test until now, it's a big step from us with another gear to go."

Wales and South Africa drop down to sea level after the opening two matches were played at altitude.

"The boys have prepared very well," said North.

"Before we came on this tour in Cardiff we used the unbelievable facilities to expose ourselves to that and we arrived early (in South Africa).

"You saw it in the first Test we were at the races and in Bloemfontein as well. I am sure Cape Town will be a brilliant experience."

North admitted Wales were unsure about what side the Springboks will field on Saturday after 14 starting changes were made for the second Test.

"After the first Test, the second Test (selection) was a bit unexpected for us," added North.

"With the World Cup around the corner, it is always going to be an option to blood some new boys and look at different combinations.

"What they do now for the third Test I don't know. Whether they go back to a well-known trusted set-up or they have a bit of mix and match again, we shall see."