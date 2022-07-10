Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Namibia have qualified for the 2023 Rugby World Cup with a 36-0 win over Kenya in the Rugby Africa Cup final.

They will join hosts France, New Zealand, Italy and Uruguay in Pool A of the tournament which will take place next autumn.

It will be Namibia's seventh successive appearance in the finals, having competed at every World Cup since 1999.

However, they have lost all 22 matches they have played in the tournament.

Led by former South Africa head coach Allister Coetzee, Namibia prevented Kenya from qualifying for their first World Cup with flanker Wian Conradie scoring a hat-trick of tries and captain Johan Deysel also registering one in Aix-en-Provence on Sunday.

Fly-half Cliven Loubser added four penalties and a conversion, with substitute PW Steenkamp also adding a conversion.