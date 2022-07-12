Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Wales reached the final with wins over Scotland, Georgia and Italy

U20 Six Nations Summer Series final: South Africa v Wales South Africa (26) 47 Try: Nel, Lange 3, Hartzenberg 2, James Cons: Mngomezulu 3, Don 3 Wales (3) 27 Try: Grady, Westwood, Fackrell, Jenkins Con: Hawkins 2 Pens: Hawkins

South Africa cruised to victory over Wales in the Under-20 Six Nations Summer Series final in Treviso.

Louw Nel, Tiaan Lange, twice, and Suleiman Hartzenberg went over before the break.

Mason Grady produced a wonderful solo effort, but Lange claimed his hat-trick with Hartzenberg completing his brace.

After Joe Westwood hit back, Ethan James sped clear for South Africa. Ethan Fackrell scored Wales' third and Dafydd Jenkins their fourth.

Number eight Nel powered over for South Africa's opening try and Wales lost prop Nathan Evans to a yellow card for a dangerous tackle in the 11th minute, giving South Africa another threatening platform.

The victim of Evans' tackle, Lukhanyo Vokozela, was forced off and hooker replacement Tiaan Lange barged over soon after.

South Africa centre Suleiman Hartzenberg underlined the threats behind their scrum as he sped clear and they reverted to pack power for Lange to claim his second touchdown.

However, before the break South Africa lost impressive fly-half and captain Sacha Mngomezulu, who had kicked three conversions, to injury, while Nel's rash clear-out at a ruck led to his sin-binning.

Wales centre Mason Grady made the most of his long-range chance as he barged past one defender and outpaced the rest to underline his recent welcome return to full fitness after injury blighted his 2021-22 season.

But Lange and Hartzenberg again added their names to the scoreboard before Ethan James' dazzling run took him over.

Joe Westwood's try rewarded Wales' efforts and Byron Hayward's side finished on a positive as Fackrell and Jenkins' tries meant they outs-scored South Africa in the second half.

Although carrying the Six Nations moniker, eight teams took part with South Africa and Georgia the added nations in the tournament. external-link

Earlier on finals day hosts Italy beat England 38-31 for third place, place while France triumphed 44-17 against Georgia for fifth.

In the seventh-place final, Ireland saw of Scotland 41-24.

U20 Six Nations Summer series final rankings: 1: South Africa. 2: Wales, 3: Italy, 4: England, 5: France, 6: Georgia. 7: Ireland, 8: Scotland.

Wales U20: Cameron Winnett; Oli Andrew, Mason Grady, Joe Hawkins (capt), Harri Houston; Dan Edwards, Morgan Lloyd; Rhys Barratt, Oli Burrows, Nathan Evans, Christ Tshiunza, Dafydd Jenkins, Ben Williams, Ethan Fackrell, Ryan Woodman.

Replacements: Efan Daniel, Cameron Jones, Adam Williams, Mackenzie Martin, Morgan Morse, Luke Davies, Josh Phillips, Joe Westwood, Iestyn Hopkins, Caleb Salmon, Morgan Veness.

South Africa U20: Donovan Don; Katlego Letebele, Ethan James, Suleiman Hartzenberg, Imad Khan; Sacha Mngomezulu (capt), Nico Steyn; Corné Lavagna, Lukhanyo Vokozela, Corne Weilbach, Connor Evans, Reinhardt Ludwig, Paul de Villiers,Ruan Venter, Louw Nel.

Replacements: Tiaan Lange, Juann Else, Sivu Mabece, Merwe Olivier, Siya Ningiza, Neil le Roux, Duran Koevort, Latica Nela, Lamla Nunu, Corné Rahl, Gcino Mdletshe.