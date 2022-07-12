Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Eben Etzebeth and Wales lock Will Rowlands have started both Tests in the series

Summer Tour, third Test: South Africa v Wales Venue: DHL Stadium, Cape Town Date: Saturday, 16 July Kick-off: 16:05 BST Coverage: Live radio commentary on BBC Radio Wales Extra - available via BBC Sounds, 882 MW and BBC Sport Online, Radio Cymru plus live text and match report on the BBC Sport website

Lock Eben Etzebeth will win his 100th cap against Wales in Cape Town as South Africa make 10 changes for the deciding Test.

Head coach Jacques Nienaber changed 14 players for the second Test in Bloemfontein, which Wales won 13-12.

Etzebeth, half-backs Handre Pollard and Jaden Hendrikse, prop Trevor Nyakane and flanker Pieter-Steph du Toit are the five to retain their places.

Hooker Bongi Mbonambi will win his 50th cap for the Springboks.

Prop Nyakane switches from tight-head to loose-head prop in a further positional alteration, while Hendrikse is preferred to Faf de Klerk at scrum-half.

Eleven Springboks players in the starting side in Cape Town began the 2019 World Cup final in Japan where South Africa defeated England.

"We selected a team and player combinations that we think will be the best for this specific game," said Nienaber.

"We had an honest discussion with the players telling them what we require from them this weekend and what we would like to see in terms of their performance and hopefully they can produce the goods and we can get the desired result.

"We have high standards as a team, and we would like to maintain that and build momentum with a challenging season lying ahead.

"We pointed out from the outset Wales will be desperate and they showed that in the last two weeks.

"We are expecting another hard grind against them and the fact that they will be playing for their first series victory ever in South Africa will make them even more desperate to push us to the limit this weekend, so we know it will be an epic battle.

"We are playing in what is essentially a final for us."

Etzebeth, who made his Springbok debut in June 2012 against England, will become the seventh player to reach the significant career milestone, following Victor Matfield, Bryan Habana, Tendai Mtawarira, John Smit, Jean de Villiers and Percy Montgomery.

"We are very proud of Eben and Bongi for their achievements, although it would be remiss of us as a team for that to out-shadow the fact we need to win on Saturday to seal the series against Wales," added Nienaber.

"Wales have shown over the years and in the last two matches that they are real fighters, and it will require a top-class performance from us on Saturday to register a victory and ultimately clinch the series.

"That said, Eben and Bongi have been true stalwarts to Springbok rugby, and who hope that we can make this a special occasion for them.

"No-one wants to remember losing their 100th or 50th Test, so we need to do everything we can to win the match."

South Africa side to face Wales in Cape Town: Damian Willemse; Cheslin Kolbe, Lukhanyo Am, Damian de Allende, Makazole Mapimpi; Handre Pollard, Jaden Hendrikse; Trevor Nyakane, Bongi Mbonambi, Frans Malherbe, Eben Etzebeth, Lood de Jager, Siya Kolisi (capt), Pieter-Steph du Toit, Jasper Wiese,

Replacements: Malcolm Marx, Steven Kitshoff, Vincent Koch, Franco Mostert, Kwagga Smith, Elrigh Louw, Faf de Klerk, Willie le Roux.