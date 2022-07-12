Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Dan Biggar has played 102 internationals for Wales and three Tests for the British and Irish Lions

Summer Tour, third Test: South Africa v Wales Venue: DHL Stadium, Cape Town Date: Saturday, 16 July Kick-off: 16:05 BST Coverage: Live radio commentary on BBC Radio Wales Extra - available via BBC Sounds, 882 MW and BBC Sport Online, Radio Cymru plus live text and match report on the BBC Sport website

Wales say they have not ruled captain Dan Biggar and prop Dillon Lewis out of the final Test decider against South Africa.

Fly-half Biggar suffered a shoulder injury in the 13-12 second Test win in Bloemfontein while Lewis picked up an elbow problem.

Defence coach Gethin Jenkins would not confirm if the pair had trained today.

"Fingers crossed we will be fine and have a full squad to select from," said Jenkins.

Wing Alex Cuthbert had already been ruled out with a shoulder injury.

"We are waiting on Dan Biggar until later in the week," added Jenkins.

"I think Dillon has recovered well. Hopefully he will train Thursday and I am looking forward to having him come back on the weekend.

"I am not commenting on who trained or who didn't today. In the grand scheme of things it is not overly important.

"We might be a couple of names short on a Monday or Tuesday. Thursday will be a big day in terms of preparation and getting our physical stuff done."

Gareth Anscombe came on as a replacement for Biggar in the second-half victory in Bloemfontein and kicked the winning touchline conversion.

If Biggar is ruled out, Ospreys fly-half Anscombe would be favourite to start while Scarlets' Rhys Patchell is also in the squad and could come in on the replacements bench.

Dillon Lewis finished his 40th international for Wales with his arm in a sling

Tight-head prop has become a problem position for Wales with Tomas Francis, Leon Brown and Samson Lee all sidelined with injuries.

Saracens prop Sam Wainwright came on for his international debut for the injured Lewis and forced a crucial scrum penalty which helped lay the foundations for the late Josh Adams try.

Wainwright has never started a Premiership or European game for Saracens, while Harri O'Connor, 21, has only started one professional match for Scarlets.

British and Irish Lions loose-head prop Wyn Jones is another option after being asked to cover the tight-head role during the 2019 World Cup.