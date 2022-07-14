Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Suliasi Vunivalu changed codes in 2019

Australia v England: Third Test Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground Date: Saturday, 16 July Kick-off: 10:55 BST Coverage : Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live, the BBC Sport website and mobile app.

Australia will be looking to "shut the Pommies up" when they face England in Saturday's deciding third Test, says Wallabies winger Suliasi Vunivalu.

The former rugby league star is set to make his long-awaited debut from the bench after overcoming injury.

Australia have made four changes to the side beaten 25-17 in Brisbane last week, when England levelled the series.

Recalled full-back Reece Hodge, prop James Slipper, lock Nick Frost and flanker Harry Wilson will all start.

While Vunivalu is only among the replacements, he hopes his side can have "intensity right from the start".

"We have been lacking that with the Wallabies for our first 20 minutes, so if we can bring that up and shut the Pommies up, we'll do a good job," he said.

Fijian-born Vunivalu switched to Queensland Reds in 2019 following a successful league career with Melbourne Storm and was brought into the Australia squad for this series with coach Dave Rennie citing his "massive potential".

Rennie left Hodge out of the initial squad following poor form but has turned to the versatile 27-year-old following injuries to Tom Banks, Jordan Petaia and Andrew Kellaway.

Wilson returns at blindside flanker having not featured for his country since playing against France last July.

"Harry and Reece are both super excited to wear the Wallaby gold for the first time this year and have trained extremely well," said Rennie.

"We know we're a much better team than how we played in Brisbane and we've had a good week of preparation which will allow us to put in a performance that makes Australians proud on Saturday night," added Rennie.

Australia

Reece Hodge; Tom Wright, Hunter Paisami, Samu Kerevi, Marika Koroibete; Noah Lolesio, Nic White; Rob Valetini, Michael Hooper (capt), Harry Wilson; Matt Philip, Nick Frost; Taniela Tupou, David Porecki, James Slipper

Replacements: Folau Fainga'a, Angus Bell, Allan Alaalatoa, Rob Leota, Pete Samu, Tate McDermott, Len Ikitau, Suliasi Vunivalu