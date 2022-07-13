Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Australia v England: Third Test Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground Date: Saturday, 16 July Kick-off: 10:55 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live and live text commentary on BBC Sport website and app.

Leicester's Ollie Chessum will make his first start for England in the series decider against Australia on Saturday.

Chessum will take his place in the second row after an injury to Maro Itoje.

With flanker Sam Underhill ruled out with concussion, Lewis Ludlam will wear number seven in Sydney.

In the one change to the backline, Danny Care will be at scrum-half and Jack van Poortvliet, who started the last game, is on the bench.

Care was dropped after the 30-28 defeat in the opening game, while Poortvliet made his first England start as Eddie Jones' side won 25-17 to level the series.

"We've had a squad of 36 this tour who have competed hard and we're really proud of their efforts," said Jones.

"We go into this Test with a strong squad of 23. It's a young, inexperienced but together group who have developed well throughout this series.

"We want to play with purpose and energy to win the series and a historic Test match at the Sydney Cricket Ground."

Jack Willis has recovered from a rib injury and is named among the replacements.

Teams

Australia: Hodge, Wright, Paisami, Kerevi, Koroibete, Lolesio, White, Valetini, Hooper (capt), Wilson, Philip, Frost, Tupou, Porecki, Slipper.

Replacements: Fainga'a, Bell, Ala'alatoa, Leota, Samu, McDermott, Ikitau, Vunivalu.

England: Steward, Nowell, Porter, Farrell, Freeman, Smith, Care, B Vunipola, Ludlam, Lawes (capt), Hill, Chessum, Stuart, George, Genge.

Replacements: Cowan-Dickie, M Vunipola, Heyes, Isiekwe, Willis, Van Poortvliet, Joseph, Arundell.