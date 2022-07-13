Close menu

Australia v England: Ollie Chessum to make first England start in third Test

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Unioncomments21

Australia v England: Third Test
Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground Date: Saturday, 16 July Kick-off: 10:55 BST
Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live and live text commentary on BBC Sport website and app.

Leicester's Ollie Chessum will make his first start for England in the series decider against Australia on Saturday.

Chessum will take his place in the second row after an injury to Maro Itoje.

With flanker Sam Underhill ruled out with concussion, Lewis Ludlam will wear number seven in Sydney.

In the one change to the backline, Danny Care will be at scrum-half and Jack van Poortvliet, who started the last game, is on the bench.

Care was dropped after the 30-28 defeat in the opening game, while Poortvliet made his first England start as Eddie Jones' side won 25-17 to level the series.

"We've had a squad of 36 this tour who have competed hard and we're really proud of their efforts," said Jones.

"We go into this Test with a strong squad of 23. It's a young, inexperienced but together group who have developed well throughout this series.

"We want to play with purpose and energy to win the series and a historic Test match at the Sydney Cricket Ground."

Jack Willis has recovered from a rib injury and is named among the replacements.

Teams

Australia: Hodge, Wright, Paisami, Kerevi, Koroibete, Lolesio, White, Valetini, Hooper (capt), Wilson, Philip, Frost, Tupou, Porecki, Slipper.

Replacements: Fainga'a, Bell, Ala'alatoa, Leota, Samu, McDermott, Ikitau, Vunivalu.

England: Steward, Nowell, Porter, Farrell, Freeman, Smith, Care, B Vunipola, Ludlam, Lawes (capt), Hill, Chessum, Stuart, George, Genge.

Replacements: Cowan-Dickie, M Vunipola, Heyes, Isiekwe, Willis, Van Poortvliet, Joseph, Arundell.

Comments

Join the conversation

22 comments

  • Comment posted by Tom, today at 07:51

    Can't be any more obnoxious than Itoje so good luck to him...

  • Comment posted by Steve, today at 07:46

    Harsh on Van Poortvliet, but suspect with Smith having had a tricky game last weekend the plan is to play Care with whom he's got a better understanding.

    • Reply posted by raging_bull, today at 07:56

      raging_bull replied:
      Still seems a strange one, JVP was excellent last week and should have retained his starting slot for me.

  • Comment posted by A BALANCED VIEW, today at 07:45

    Jones's Selection of Care after JVP's impressive debut sums up why fans are so frustrated. Ludlum is a great player and deserves a game but he is a 6 not a 7. Our back row is now so unbalanced. Perhaps Eddie should have selected Reffell on residency grounds; he's ripping up trees in SA.

    • Reply posted by Statt066, today at 07:53

      Statt066 replied:
      Just say you don't watch rugby he literally plays 7 for Northampton

  • Comment posted by Peter, today at 07:45

    Jack van Poortvliet was a breath of fresh air last week, I hope they plan to bring him on early.

  • Comment posted by bashit, today at 07:41

    Can’t argue with much of that selection. However JVP was MOM last week! I’d like to hear Eddie’s reason why he is now not good enough to start.

  • Comment posted by SammyV, today at 07:39

    First time in history that the big 3 Southern hemisphere teams have been defeated at home, by Northern opponents on the same day.
    Lets have another triple colony this Saturday!

  • Comment posted by Stretch, today at 07:39

    BBC again! Please list whole team in these articles!

  • Comment posted by Greg W, today at 07:36

    CIP for the bodo

  • Comment posted by Volvo14Ocean, today at 07:35

    Tigers Cheshum has learnt a lot and just keeps improving week by week.
    Happy he has taken his opportunities. Be even happier if England win. Good luck.

  • Comment posted by Tom, today at 07:34

    Consistency in selection? Oh Eddie. JVP was excellent last game and should have retained his starting place. Lawes into second row and Willis into the back row alongside Ludlam would have been better!

    • Reply posted by blahblahblah, today at 07:48

      blahblahblah replied:
      Perhaps JVP will be his impact player. I thought we’d all moved past the whole bench being a relegated position, so 1990’s attitude.

  • Comment posted by Anti Kate G F, today at 07:32

    Who?

  • Comment posted by Gonter, today at 07:32

    JVP much better than Care was in the first game his reward, getting dropped strange!

