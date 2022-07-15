Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Final Test has 'added pressure' for Springboks - Pivac

Summer Tour, third Test: South Africa v Wales Venue: DHL Stadium, Cape Town Date: Saturday, 16 July Kick-off: 16:05 BST Coverage: Live radio commentary on BBC Radio Wales Extra - available via BBC Sounds, 882 MW and BBC Sport Online, Radio Cymru plus live text and match report on the BBC Sport website

Wales coach Wayne Pivac says winning a series in South Africa would prove the highlight of his career.

Pivac guided Wales to a Six Nations title in 2021 but believes defeating the world champions in the Cape Town decider would be more special.

"If we could win this game it would be the highlight, I would imagine, of the players' careers to date," said Pivac.

"Certainly mine because we'll have created history and won a series in South Africa."

Wales lost the opening match in Pretoria but levelled the series with a 13-12 second Test win in Bloemfontein to set up the series finale.

Wales would become the first of the nations that make up the British and Irish Lions to win a series in South Africa, with Ireland, Scotland and England never having managed the feat.

"You may not see that again for a long time because it's taken us this long to win one Test match," added Pivac.

"Doing it two weeks in a row, that would have to be the highlight. It's got to be alongside the game to win a Grand Slam in France (in 2021).

"France at the end of that Six Nations was one thing but this is South Africa in their own backyard.

"We all know the history and how powerful they are. It's a hell of a beast that is in front of us.

"We're in a similar position the British and Irish Lions were in 12 months ago.

"It's been a big effort from our boys and time will tell what it's taken out of them in the first two weeks.

"We'd like to think the adrenaline will kick in on Saturday and we'll have a big performance."