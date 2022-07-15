Close menu

Australia v England: Eddie Jones says rugby needs to find a 'better balance'

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Unioncomments62

Eddie Jones' side had lost four games before victory against Australia in the second Test
Australia v England: Third Test
Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground Date: Saturday, 16 July Kick-off: 10:55 BST
Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live and live text commentary on BBC Sport website and app.

England coach Eddie Jones has "had enough" of stop-start rugby and says the sport needs "a better balance".

He was speaking in the build-up to Saturday's decisive third Test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Jones said World Rugby was "doing its best", the game had to be "safe" and referees should not be blamed.

But he added: "The referees, players and coaches need to get together and say: 'This is the game we want; this is the game the people want to see'."

Jones hopes such a meeting will take place in the autumn as he believes an increased number of stoppages - including interventions from the television match official (TMO) - is "definitely" the game's biggest challenge.

"We've got to keep the game safe, don't get me wrong, but accidental head contact and this incessant use of the TMO, we've got to cut that out," he said.

"We've got to get a better balance in the game. We've gone to trying to play everything absolutely right like it's a tennis game.

"Every decision has to be right, but we need to get back to having a rhythm and a flow in the game."

The first two matches of England's tour of Australia produced five yellow cards and one red.

On the same day the tourists were levelling the series in Brisbane, New Zealand were twice temporarily reduced to 13 men against Ireland as Angus Ta'avao was sent off in a 15-minute spell during which Leicester Fainga'anuku and Ofa Tu'ungafasi were sin-binned.

"I've had enough," said Jones. "I don't want to see a New Zealand-Ireland game like that ever again, where we don't even know how many people are supposed to be on the field.

"Rugby, when it's played at its best and we have the laws at the right level, we get that natural flow and rhythm in the game. But we don't have it at the moment.

"World Rugby is doing its best but we've just gone too far down one road."

'Let's bring it on'

England forwards coach Richard Cockerill expects Australia to "come with more physicality" for Saturday's deciding Test - but has "no qualms" his side will do likewise.

The tourists responded to a 30-28 defeat in the opening Test by winning 25-17 in Brisbane.

"I expect Australia to come hard physically at us," said Cockerill.

"They lost the physical battle early in the game last weekend and they'll want to put that right.

"You want rivalry don't you? You want spikiness to games. The first 15-20 minutes on Saturday - let's bring it on because that's what it's all about.

"We have got two teams who are playing for the Test series so we are both going to be going at it."

Australia captain Michael Hooper acknowledged England did a "great job" by getting on top early in last week's game - and hopes to reverse that on Saturday.

"We've got to get out of our end well," he said. "If we can, we can get an opportunity to utilise our set-piece and get down the other end of the field.

"We've been able to sustain a lot of pressure, come back into the games from being behind. We want to flip that - to come out with good momentum and stack it on and put these guys under pressure."

How the teams line up

Australia: Hodge, Wright, Paisami, Kerevi, Koroibete, Lolesio, White, Valetini, Hooper (capt), Wilson, Philip, Frost, Tupou, Porecki, Slipper.

Replacements: Fainga'a, Bell, Ala'alatoa, Leota, Samu, McDermott, Ikitau, Vunivalu.

England: Steward, Nowell, Porter, Farrell, Freeman, Smith, Care, B Vunipola, Ludlam, Lawes (capt), Hill, Chessum, Stuart, George, Genge.

Replacements: Cowan-Dickie, M Vunipola, Heyes, Isiekwe, Willis, Van Poortvliet, Joseph, Arundell.

Comments

Join the conversation

63 comments

  • Comment posted by ebola, today at 11:33

    Watching rugby live is a bit of a chore. I think Sky Plus and the fast forward button were invented for the modern day scrum.

  • Comment posted by Logic Wins, today at 11:32

    Oh good. Another HYS on Jones and England. Did a team from 'northern' Britain play last week? Are they per chance playing again this week? If yes, have they picked their team yet for people to comment on?

  • Comment posted by Phoenix44, today at 11:31

    Jones is completely right. Far too much TMO. And TMO use is a nonsense. It's logically absurd to check for offsides or knock-ons before a try but not the rest of the time. Or to check things when there's a minute left but not a minute in. Check the grounding and serious foul play, leave the rest. Maybe even forget grounding. The TMO has not improved rugby one jot.

  • Comment posted by Rockcliffe, today at 11:29

    First time I have ever agreed with Mr Jones!

  • Comment posted by CommenterIrl, today at 11:27

    TMO delays are not the issue (being honest if youre a fan of one of the teams its one of the more exciting parts of the game). The real boredom issue is endless scrums resets but of course EJ doesnt want to talk about that cos winning scrum penalties is his game plan.. if youre watching a game and need to go to the loo would you do it when a TMO decision is pending or when a scrum is forming

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 11:30

      SD replied:
      Most teams if they are strong go for scrum penalties, SA more than any. Not just England.

  • Comment posted by Trytastic, today at 11:21

    Fully agree, not just that but why does it always take so long? Usually 1 reply 2 max is all that is required not 15.

    Plus they are very selective, depending on whose playing. Hooper enters 8/10 rucks from the side and on TV it is so obvious yet nothing from the TMO?

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 11:29

      SD replied:
      So much going on I suspect, ref/TMO/assistants often let stuff go that is marginal. Again as I said, have 2 TMOs would help.

  • Comment posted by HorseCourse, today at 11:19

    Concentrate on the day job. Once England are playing consistenly well, then give World Rugby advice.

  • Comment posted by gadgyarab, today at 11:13

    If he thinks that then I disagree

  • Comment posted by Leila Poop, today at 11:11

    Got to agree. Never any flow to the game with scrums and line outs as it is...add in the TMO...

  • Comment posted by Fraser_Norfolk_NR11, today at 11:10

    I couldn't agree more. Rugby internationals, games of two 40 minute halves are now, most times, taking anywhere between 100 and 120 minutes to complete. The delays are becoming an absolute bore.

  • Comment posted by oldfatprop, today at 11:07

    Referees are relying on the TMO far to much but also some TMOs can’t keep their noses out at the slightest thing.Only time a TMO should butt in is an incident of foul play or at the request of the referee during a scoring sequence.There is already a referee and two assistants on the field so it’s about time they did their jobs properly and not refer to the TMO all the time.

  • Comment posted by magicdarkshadow2, today at 11:05

    I think the better question is why won't players tackle lower? The reasons are simple; 1) make a dominant tackle or 2) stop the offload or 3) make it more difficult for the tackled player to place the ball for his teammate for the ruck area. Or all three. Until the mentality changes (ie concentrate more on how tries you might score rather than the oppo), then reds will continue to flow.

  • Comment posted by Rothoik, today at 11:03

    Attacking the space rather than running into players and tackling at the correct height an position are all basic Level 1 and 2 coaching aspects that should be second nature. There is a balancing act for the use of the TMO which, I think Eddy is right in saying, is off-kilter at the minute. Although there has been some great rugby despite this so not too doom and gloom yet.

  • Comment posted by Psychic Camel, today at 11:02

    I wonder what you knowledgeable folk here think about giving each captain one appeal that they can use if they suspect a referee has made the wrong decision or has missed foul play. If the appeal is upheld they keep the appeal, if not it’s lost, similar to the challenge in cricket.

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 11:06

      SD replied:
      No. That's TMO job. I'd say have two TMOs.

  • Comment posted by God Bless Hungary, today at 10:59

    Even with the TMO, serious incidents of foul play get missed e.g. Tom Banks arm break after being taken in the air by Vunipola. The TMO needs to have the freedom to intervene without being pressured not to do so by coaches who have been making their players do martial arts training instead of rugby.

  • Comment posted by Psychic Camel, today at 10:58

    Players getting sent off for accidental head contact is an issue of the laws and not the ref/TMO who are only interpreting those rules. I agree that there is too much TMO interference and they should only intervene for serious foul play or when called by the ref to clarify something. The TMO should also avoid using language intended to influence the ref’s decision.

    • Reply posted by jay, today at 11:18

      jay replied:
      U dont get accidental contact if you dip low in the tackle. Too many players tackle upright and risk the head contact until players learn to tackle lower there will be yellows and reds for what is effectively bad tackle technique.
      I am a ref and can tell you this is only the start World Rugby are looking to totally change tackles so the anything above the waist will be illegal in the future.

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 10:51

    Jones correct and all coaches probably think same. TMO is great asset to ref but needs to be only referred to if absolutely necessary. TMO should be able to review incidents without stoppages and only stop play on definite incident/error. Stopping play for 5 mins just to discuss something with multiple replays does no-one any good. TMO should be experienced enough and have authority to decide.

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 10:56

      SD replied:
      I'll add maybe have two TMOs in use. That way one can review potential incidents etc whilst other watching game and keying up reviews. That way nothing gets missed and hopefully minimal disruption.

  • Comment posted by Pholmes, today at 10:49

    It's a difficult balance to find, but we the public have some blame to take.
    We throw tons of abuse at referees for getting calls wrong and it piles pressure on for them to ref games perfectly.

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 10:58

      flibb replied:
      It's not difficult to find balance at all. This is intentional and a way to change the game by effectively holding it hostage to new forms of officiating (the same thing happened with VAR). Cause a problem to fix the problem.

  • Comment posted by sc, today at 10:49

    Eddie Jones must have watched State of Origin 3 then if he's questioning the game of Rugby people want to see.

  • Comment posted by The Academy, today at 10:48

    He's the head coach of England so he help with this by encouraging the lowering of height of our tackles.

    • Reply posted by Hector, today at 10:49

      Hector replied:
      Cool story bro

