Kate Zackary led Exeter to last season's Premier 15s final, which they lost to Saracens

United States and Exeter captain Kate Zackary is one of 29 players to agree to stay at the club for the 2022-23 Premier 15s season.

Ireland skipper Nichola Fryday and USA players Gabby Cantorna, Jennine Duncan, Rachel Johnson and Hope Rogers have also signed new deals at the club.

But 17 players will leave, including South Africa back Zintle Mpupha.

Japanese duo Sachiko Kato and Kanako Kobayashi and Wales players Meg Davies and Niamh Terry are also moving on.

Exeter won the Allianz Cup and made the Premier 15s final in just their second campaign since their formation last season, with Zackary and prop Rogers being named in the league's Team of the Season.

"Kate is a phenomenal player, who has played all across the park for us," head coach Susie Appleby told the club website. external-link

"She brings huge experience, including leading the USA to the World Cup, and her performances each week are the benchmark for others to follow.

"It's been hard trying to tie her down, particularly as Kate knows what she wants beyond rugby.

"We're starting to prep her for that, as well as taking advantage of her being a world class player, so we're all excited for what the future holds."

Zintle Mpupha became the first South Africa player to feature in the Premier 15s when she joined Exeter last season

Exeter players staying in 2022-23:

Maisy Allen, Brooke Bradley, Gabby Cantorna, Jennine Duncan, Merryn Doidge, Abby Fleming, Nichola Fryday, Gabby Gower, Georgie Grimes, Lizzie Hanlon, Ebony Jefferies, Rachel Johnson, Poppy Leitch, Nancy McGillivray, Daleaka Menin, Abby Middlebrooke, Clara Nielson, Michaella Roberts, Flo Robinson, Hope Rogers, Gabby Senft, Laura Sheehan, Eilidh Sinclair, Emily Tuttosi, Linde van der Velden, Millie Whitehouse, Charlie Willett, Charlotte Woodman, Kate Zackary.

Players leaving Exeter:

Louise Burgess, Olivia Churcher, Meg Davies, Grace Eckford, Daisy French, Lottie Holland, McKinley Hunt, Olivia Jones, Sachiko Kato, Kanako Kobayashi, Lauren Leatherland, Caitlin Lewis, Garnet MacKinder, Alia McCarthy, Zintle Mpupha, Niamh Terry, Jess Thomas.