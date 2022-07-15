Close menu

New Zealand 22-32 Ireland: Sensational visitors claim remarkable 2-1 series win

By Michael MorrowBBC Sport NI

Rugby Union

Andrew Porter celebrates Ireland's opening try
Ireland capitalised on yet another rapid start to put the All Blacks immediately on the back foot
New Zealand v Ireland: Third Test
New Zealand (3) 22
Tries: Savea, A Ioane, Jordan Cons: J Barrett 2 Pen: J Barrett
Ireland (22) 32
Tries: Van der Flier, Keenan, Henshaw, Herring Cons: Sexton 3 Pens: Sexton 2

Ireland held off a ferocious All Blacks fightback to claim a sensational, unprecedented 2-1 series win in New Zealand.

A week on from their first victory over the All Blacks on Kiwi soil, Ireland produced a near-faultless first half to open up a 19-point lead in Wellington.

Three tries in 20 minutes saw New Zealand roar back after the break to reduce the arrears to three.

However replacement Rob Herring's score restored Ireland's breathing space.

The series win will go down as one of Ireland's greatest rugby achievements, against a side that tormented them in an utterly one-sided rivalry for over a century.

Coming in to the tour there was tentative optimism that Ireland could break their duck in New Zealand, but few outside the camp dared predict a series triumph.

There remains a great deal of rugby to be played before next year's World Cup, but Ireland have never looked better-placed to break new ground on the biggest stage.

Teams

New Zealand: J Barrett; Reece, R Ioane, Havili, Jordan; B Barrett, Smith; Bower, Taylor, Laulala, Retallick, Whitelock, A Ioane, Cane (capt), Savea.

Replacements: Coles, Tu'inukuafe, Tu'ungafasi, Vaa'i, Papalii, Fakatava, Mo'unga, Tuivasa-Sheck.

Ireland: Keenan; Hansen, Henshaw, Aki, Lowe; Sexton (capt), Gibson-Park; Porter, Sheehan, Furlong, Beirne, Ryan, O'Mahony, Van der Flier, Doris.

Replacements: Herring, Healy, Bealham, Treadwell, Conan, Murray, Carbery, Earls.

Comments

116 comments

  • Comment posted by Simon, today at 10:11

    Whatever vintage of ABs, a monumental achievement. Congratulations Ireland from an Englishman. Arguably the greatest Ireland Rugby achievement, new ground broken. The mental boost this gives their WC campaign can’t be underestimated. Unfair single anyone out but Ireland second rows were outstanding. Especially pleasing for Ryan, a reputation for going missing in big games but huge tonight.

    • Reply posted by donkeyfuzz, today at 10:17

      donkeyfuzz replied:
      Tadhg beirne is my unfair singling out, in the 2nd and 3rd test he was monumental and deserves the key to every city we have. 😂

  • Comment posted by waggleyerwallies, today at 10:10

    Farrell called for chaos, what he got was focussed fury. Historic Ireland. 👏👏👏

    • Reply posted by vvales, today at 10:16

      vvales replied:
      The bar has been set for the today and beyond. There’s plenty of guiness on that bar too.

  • Comment posted by Stevohhh, today at 10:11

    Ireland with one of the rarest achievements in world sport. Utterly brilliant and an absolute inspiration. Well done from a Welahman. 👏👏

    • Reply posted by Stevohhh, today at 10:12

      Stevohhh replied:
      Weslhman

  • Comment posted by 3lions, today at 10:11

    From a proud Englishman, thank you Ireland, so well played.

    Tadhg Beirne take a bow, Ryan Doris and van der Flier.

    What a statement from the off, refusing the 3 points, getting 5.

    NZ rudderless and so many errors. But suffocating pressure the cause.

    That Farrell bloke looks a good coach. If only he were English :)

    Wanted it more. End of.

    • Reply posted by margaret, today at 10:21

      margaret replied:
      Another freak result, it is all to do with Covid.

  • Comment posted by England Till I Die, today at 10:11

    Absolutely capable of winning it all next year!

  • Comment posted by jejwillett, today at 10:11

    The luck of the Irish? Hell no. Skill, guile, flair, courage. They had it all. Outstanding performance.

  • Comment posted by smackcy, today at 10:13

    England fan but cheered you all the way. Well done

    • Reply posted by donkeyfuzz, today at 10:16

      donkeyfuzz replied:
      Now it's your turn, let's make another big NH day

  • Comment posted by ninja, today at 10:14

    Well done Ireland. Europe have some very good sides currently.😁

  • Comment posted by robert dennis, today at 10:14

    Fabulous, Ireland. Fifteen v fifteen, Retallick and Whitelock both playing, what’s the excuse this time?
    To be fair, good reffing, played in good spirit, hard but sporting.

  • Comment posted by Polzoid, today at 10:13

    What a performance by the Irish boys.
    Surely now it is beyond doubt that they are serious contenders for the coming World Cup.

  • Comment posted by Boo boo bear, today at 10:12

    Breathtaking and a breath of fresh air. Cracking performance and well deserved (from an England fan)

  • Comment posted by Andrew Clavin, today at 10:12

    Incredible game.Huge desire. Begrudgers will say we have a few kiwis in the team...every team has one or two" plastic paddies" these days.They are the rules.

  • Comment posted by superhoop, today at 10:11

    Fekin brilliant

  • Comment posted by marymaeluke, today at 10:17

    Fantastic result.All Blacks still a great team but Ireland way superior over three tests,and away from home.Brilliant.
    From a Welshman,let’s hope that’s a bit of the NZ aura gone.

  • Comment posted by hector, today at 10:15

    You just knew the AB would be playing against 14 men at one stage during this game but even that couldn't save them. Ireland didn't just earn it they smashed it.

  • Comment posted by GP1951, today at 10:15

    How many times have I written Sexton off? Currently eating my words

  • Comment posted by Origo, today at 10:14

    As a very old Englishman I am now an Irishman until England cick off in Australia.

    Most incredible performance to top so many from a proud rugby nation.

    • Reply posted by Don, today at 10:18

      Don replied:
      Thank you…Spoken like a true rugby fan. In return, I will be an Englishman as soon as England kick off later against Australia

  • Comment posted by Arch Stanton, today at 10:12

    Impressive!
    Well done Ireland.
    NZ aura of invincibility definitely gone.

  • Comment posted by baldini, today at 10:12

    Massive result for Ireland. Congratulations from an England fan. Great rugby.

  • Comment posted by Etta Currie, today at 10:11

    What a game of rugby ! Aki made a massive difference today. The defensive set up will be studied for decades.

