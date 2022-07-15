Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Ireland capitalised on yet another rapid start to put the All Blacks immediately on the back foot

New Zealand v Ireland: Third Test New Zealand (3) 22 Tries: Savea, A Ioane, Jordan Cons: J Barrett 2 Pen: J Barrett Ireland (22) 32 Tries: Van der Flier, Keenan, Henshaw, Herring Cons: Sexton 3 Pens: Sexton 2

Ireland held off a ferocious All Blacks fightback to claim a sensational, unprecedented 2-1 series win in New Zealand.

A week on from their first victory over the All Blacks on Kiwi soil, Ireland produced a near-faultless first half to open up a 19-point lead in Wellington.

Three tries in 20 minutes saw New Zealand roar back after the break to reduce the arrears to three.

However replacement Rob Herring's score restored Ireland's breathing space.

The series win will go down as one of Ireland's greatest rugby achievements, against a side that tormented them in an utterly one-sided rivalry for over a century.

Coming in to the tour there was tentative optimism that Ireland could break their duck in New Zealand, but few outside the camp dared predict a series triumph.

There remains a great deal of rugby to be played before next year's World Cup, but Ireland have never looked better-placed to break new ground on the biggest stage.

Teams

New Zealand: J Barrett; Reece, R Ioane, Havili, Jordan; B Barrett, Smith; Bower, Taylor, Laulala, Retallick, Whitelock, A Ioane, Cane (capt), Savea.

Replacements: Coles, Tu'inukuafe, Tu'ungafasi, Vaa'i, Papalii, Fakatava, Mo'unga, Tuivasa-Sheck.

Ireland: Keenan; Hansen, Henshaw, Aki, Lowe; Sexton (capt), Gibson-Park; Porter, Sheehan, Furlong, Beirne, Ryan, O'Mahony, Van der Flier, Doris.

Replacements: Herring, Healy, Bealham, Treadwell, Conan, Murray, Carbery, Earls.