Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Steward's try sent England into the break with a narrow 11-10 lead

Third Test: Australia v England Australia (10) 17 Try: Wright Con: Lolesio Pen: Lolesio England (11) 21 Tries: Steward, Smith Con: Farrell Pens: Farrell

England held off Australia to seal a series win, with Freddie Steward and Marcus Smith's tries either side of half-time proving decisive.

The tourists started slowly and were 10-3 adrift towards the end of the first half following Tom Wright's try.

But Steward stretched over from short range to snatch the lead before Smith grabbed a loose ball and sprinted in.

Folau Fainga'a burrowed over but England's defence stood firm against late pressure to keep the hosts at bay.

Steward, prop Ellis Genge and scrum-half Jack van Poortvliet, a core from Premiership champions Leicester, leapt in delight as the referee's whistle blew.

It is only England's second series win down under, following 2016's whitewash.

That clean sweep came after a Six Nations Grand Slam and in the midst of a record-equalling winning streak.

This England team is far less settled or strong.

But coach Eddie Jones will hope that a memorable victory at the Sydney Cricket Ground will galvanise his team and propel them towards a testing autumn, featuring meetings with South Africa and New Zealand, and next year's World Cup in France.

More to follow.