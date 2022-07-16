South Africa v Wales: Gareth Anscombe out of third Test
|Summer Tour, third Test: South Africa v Wales
|Venue: DHL Stadium, Cape Town Date: Saturday, 16 July Kick-off: 16:05 BST
|Coverage: Live radio commentary on BBC Radio Wales Extra - available via BBC Sounds, 882 MW and BBC Sport Online, Radio Cymru plus live text and match report on the BBC Sport website
Wales fly-half Gareth Anscombe was a late withdrawal from the squad to face South Africa in the deciding third Test in Cape Town on Saturday.
Anscombe misses out with a rib injury and is replaced by Rhys Patchell on the replacements bench.
Ospreys fly-half Anscombe kicked the winning conversion in the 13-12 second Test win in Bloemfontein after coming on for captain Dan Biggar.
Prop Dillon Lewis and Biggar suffered injuries, but have recovered.