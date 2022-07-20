Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Injury restricted John Stevens to just 10 appearances last season

Cornish Pirates have named long-serving forward John Stevens as captain.

The 27-year-old Cornishman has come up through the club's youth system and gone on to play 95 times since turning professional in 2014.

He is the son of ex-England and British and Irish Lions prop Brian 'Stack' Stevens, who also played for the club.

Stevens takes over from Nicolas De Battista as club captain after the Argentine centre left the club at the end of last season.

"He is someone who leads by example," joint-head coach Alan Paver said.

"He says what he thinks, and though not someone to say a lot, does express exactly what is on his mind to the players and coaches, including having a strong view as to how the game should be played.

"John also holds all the values we adhere to, day in and day out.

"A hard player, he is extremely hardworking, skilful and honest, so for us to have someone with such attributes as club captain is great, and his appointment is richly deserved."