Irish-qualified scrum-half Michael McDonald has joined Ulster from Super Rugby side Western Force on a one-year deal.

McDonald, 23, was born in Louth and played with Dundalk RFC before moving to Australia at the age of 13.

He started the 2019 U20 World Cup final when the Junior Wallabies agonisingly lost to France by a single point.

He will link up with Ulster as they begin preparations for the upcoming season.

"Michael is a promising young half-back who has cut his teeth playing in the southern hemisphere," said head coach Dan McFarland.

"He will fit in well with the style of rugby we want to play at Ulster, as he continues to hone his skills in the months ahead.

"We look forward to welcoming Michael to the club as preparations for the new season get underway."