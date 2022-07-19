Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Nichola Fryday will captain the tourists for the two-Test series against a Japan side ranked 12th in the world

Ireland head coach Greg McWilliams has named eight uncapped players in his 29-player squad for their two-Test series against Japan next month.

Forwards Clara Nielson, Jo Brown and Taryn Schulzter are rewarded for impressive showings at recent camps at the IRFU's High Performance Centre.

Aoife Dalton, Dannah O'Brien, Emma Tilly, Kayla Waldron and Leah Tarpey are also included for the first time.

Lock Nichola Fryday will again captain the tourists.

A number of senior players including Eimear Considine, Kathryn Dane and Nikki Caughey are unavailable for the tour while 13 names have been added to a standby list.

An extended group of 50 players have trained together since May as Ireland look to build momentum following April's dramatic Six Nations finale, when Enya Breen's last-gasp converted try sealed a one-point win over Scotland.

"This summer programme was designed to expose us to new environments and challenges and it has been brilliant to work with the group for an extended period leading up to our departure for Japan," said McWilliams.

"We look forward to two tough Test matches and the positive experience Touring will bring for the players and staff."

Japan are preparing for the upcoming World Cup in New Zealand this autumn, with the two Tests against Ireland forming part of their build-up.

They will first meet in Shizuoka on 20 August before the series moves to Tokyo a week later.

Ireland squad for Japan series

Forwards: Chloe Pearse, Christy Haney, Clara Nielson*, Dorothy Wall, Edel McMahon, Emma Hooban, Grace Moore, Hannah O'Connor, Jo Brown*, Katie O'Dwyer, Laura Feely, Linda Djougang, Maeve Og O'Leary, Neve Jones, Nichola Fryday (capt), Sam Monaghan, Taryn Schulzter*.

Backs: Ailsa Hughes, Aoife Dalton*, Dannagh O'Brien*, Emma Tilly*, Enya Breen, Kayla Waldron*, Lauren Delany, Leah Tarpey*, Molly Scuffil-McCabe, Natasja Behan, Nicole Cronin.

* Denotes new cap