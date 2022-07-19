Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Van Velze captained Worcester and made more than a century of appearances during his seven-year stay

Bath have signed former Worcester Warriors back-rower GJ van Velze.

The 34-year-old South African moved to Sixways in 2014 and was made the club's captain as they were promoted back to the Premiership that season.

He left the Warriors at the end of the 2020-21 season, having made 110 appearances for the club.

Van Velze began his career with the Blue Bulls in his home country and also spent two seasons with Northampton Saints.

The versatile forward can play across the back of the scrum, at number eight and in the second row.

"GJ has a great amount of Premiership experience which will prove influential for the squad over the season to come," said Bath head of rugby Johann van Graan.

"His leadership ability is a part of his character that I value and his ability to play four positions across the back five is very valuable through a season."