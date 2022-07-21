Close menu

England have tested fans' patience but heading in right direction - RFU chief Bill Sweeney

By Chris JonesBBC rugby union correspondent

comments22

England held off Australia in the third Test in Sydney to secure a 2-1 series win

The boss of the Rugby Football Union admits England have "tested the patience of fans" in recent months but are "heading in the right direction".

Eddie Jones' men lost three times in the Six Nations but recovered from 1-0 down to beat Australia 2-1.

RFU chief Bill Sweeney says the series win showed England are "on track" before the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

"We are not blind to the last two Six Nations, they have both been disappointing and we know that."

Sweeney added to BBC Sport: "We have a very loyal but demanding set of fans, so have we been testing the patience of the England fans? Yes we probably have been.

"Behind the scenes, in looking at the performances and looking at the direction we are going in, we felt we were going in the right direction.

"If you look at how some of these players are performing, and the players that weren't involved who are waiting to come in, we believe we are on track.

"We are going to have to improve a lot when you look at some of the sides out there at the moment, but I do believe we are heading in the right direction."

The series victory against the Wallabies eased the pressure on Jones, who was involved in two different confrontations with home fans during and after the decider at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Jones reacted angrily to being called a "traitor" by goading Australians, with Rugby Australia denouncing the conduct of those supporters involved.

"Any England against Australia head-to-head generates a lot of tension and some people get a bit too carried away with it, maybe alcohol-fuelled or not, I don't know," Sweeney added.

"Eddie is a proud Australian but he is also head coach of the England team. Was he going to be a lightning rod for certain comments? Maybe.

"But I think Rugby Australia handled it really well, they came in right away and sorted it out, no messing around. I think we've drawn a line under that.

"He was under intense pressure going to Australia and he reacted to it. Sometimes with hindsight you think 'OK I could have handled it differently', but I think that particular individual had been niggling away for quite a while. We have drawn it to a close now."

The hunt for Jones' successor

While Jones will take England through to the World Cup in France, the hunt is on to find his successor, with a phalanx of high-calibre candidates emerging as potential replacements.

Leicester's Premiership-winning coach Steve Borthwick is one of the leading contenders, while the likes of Ireland boss Andy Farrell and France coach Shaun Edwards are also on the RFU's shortlist, although they would definitely be unavailable until the end of 2023 because of their international commitments.

Sweeney says it remains "optimal" for the next England head coach to join Jones' coaching staff next summer before the World Cup, but this will depend on contractual situations.

"In some cases that might not be possible, so we will just have to wait and see," Sweeney added.

"It depends on the individual and the scenario. If it was possible, that is the optimal solution, but it might not be possible.

"We have our preferred options, but sometimes you are not able to do that. We are comfortable it is progressing in the right way."

Comments

Join the conversation

23 comments

  • Comment posted by Pundit, today at 20:12

    Pointless article.

    • Reply posted by Elusive, today at 20:25

      Elusive replied:
      Pointless comment.

  • Comment posted by Joe, today at 20:07

    As a Gloucester fan this article isn't important today after the news about Ed Slater being diagnosed with MND. Not sure what to say apart from I wish him and his family all the best.

    • Reply posted by Bigbaddog, today at 20:13

      Bigbaddog replied:
      Well said- my best wishes to Ed

  • Comment posted by God Bless Hungary, today at 20:05

    Actually, as an England fan, I'm very happy with Eddie's tenure as coach. We have at least a 50% win ratio against everyone we've faced (with the exception of our nemesis, the Bravehearts). Eddie has done a remarkable job of polishing the turd so to speak.

    • Reply posted by pip, today at 20:29

      pip replied:
      Finally we get to hear from Eddie's famous Mum. Welcome!

  • Comment posted by dave, today at 20:00

    Eng style is still batter, batter with forwards and ignore backs. We only beat Oz cos of Smith's interception try it wasn't created by skilful back play. No change or improvement.

    • Reply posted by Douglas, today at 20:03

      Douglas replied:
      It was created by defensive pressure though, which is a plus. I agree re the lack of skill shown and at the moment England are way behind Ireland and France in terms of what they can do with ball in hand.

  • Comment posted by rob, today at 19:41

    Usual PR propaganda from HQ. Time for talking is over. Great wins in Oz but let's see where we are after the Autumn series

  • Comment posted by Casper, today at 19:39

    Eddie has disrespected the 6 nations for too long, only a world cup win will make up for that imho.

  • Comment posted by davebarnes, today at 19:36

    The team haven't - Just the tactics.
    Can't blame the players when they're not allowed to express their talent

  • Comment posted by Casper, today at 19:32

    I feel England have wasted the years since the world cup final, Eddie still doesn't appear to know his best team without Manu on the pitch. 6 Nations tournaments should not be used for experimenting.

    • Reply posted by Casper, today at 19:34

      Casper replied:
      Frustrating is an understatement.

  • Comment posted by KIrkhillTerracer, today at 19:27

    We might be "on track". But "on track to what ? England under Eddie Jones have very rarely looked like a Word Cup winning side. A change is overdue.

    • Reply posted by Douglas, today at 19:59

      Douglas replied:
      Absolute rubbish. Change in what? Coach? This close to a World Cup? Eddie Jones has reached a World final and is now building team for the next one. Look how how many new young players started/finished that game. Smith, Steward, Freeman, JVP, Ludlum, Arudell etc etc. No point in being the best in the world 15 months out

  • Comment posted by andyd923, today at 19:20

    Great that we won in Australia but we are a long long way from having an exciting identity as a team and miles away from Ireland, SA, NZ. Think Bill Sweeney is somewhat delusional.

    • Reply posted by The miracle of Bristanbul, today at 19:49

      The miracle of Bristanbul replied:
      Disagree, Ireland and France are clear front runners at the moment. Not much between NZ, Aus, SA, Eng, Wales and Arg.

      Identity of England has progressed in Australia, with heavy influences from Leicester and Saracens, hopefully more of the same in the Autumn.

