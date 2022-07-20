Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Clark (with the ball) retired from playing for England in 2018 but has continued her club career with Saracens

England's most-capped player, Rochelle Clark, has signed a one-year deal to remain with Saracens as a player.

The 41-year-old forward joined Saracens in 2019 in a player-coach role, but will extend in a playing role only.

Clark, known as 'Rocky', was capped 137 times by England and won the 2014 World Cup during her 15-year international career, before retiring in 2018.

The prop, who worked as forwards and skills coach, is to instead pursue her media career away from the pitch.

"During my time at Saracens I've been privileged to work with some of the best players in the world and develop my coaching craft," Clark said.

"The Saracens Women are an excellent group to coach and I'm delighted I can still play alongside them whilst committing my time to pursuing my media and punditry career."

Saracens were crowned Premier 15s champions in June for the third time since the league was introduced in 2017.

"Rocky is certainly one of a kind. There is a reason why she has had an unbelievable playing career and continues to perform at the highest level," said head coach Alex Austerberry.

"I am delighted that Rocky has committed to another year in a Saracens shirt and I have no doubt she will continue to contribute consistently."