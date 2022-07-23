Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Ward played more than 300 professional games during his career before moving into coaching

Bristol Bears women head coach Dave Ward has signed a three-year extension to stay with the club until 2025.

The 37-year-old joined the Premier 15s team in April 2021.

The former Harlequins hooker guided the team to third in the league last season and the Premier 15s semi-final for the first time, where they were beaten by Exeter.

"I'm absolutely thrilled to have extended my stay with the Bears," Ward said.

"To have come from eighth position in 2020/21, to third this season is a huge credit to everyone involved and I'm hugely excited about the levels this squad can reach moving forward."