Tamara Taylor is one of the most capped players in England history

Former England captain Tamara Taylor has left her role as a player-coach at Premier 15s champions Saracens.

The 40-year-old second row - who won 115 caps for England after making her debut in 2005 - made 21 appearances for Saracens over the past two years.

She helped guide them to victory over Exeter in June's Premier 15s final.

"Tam has made a significant contribution to Saracens over the last two seasons," head coach Alex Austerberry told the club website.

"In a playing and coaching capacity, Tam has made an impact on the development of players and on our performance.

"Stepping in at a challenging time, Tam came in and drove the programme forward and shared her wealth of knowledge with all those at the club.

"I have no doubt that Tam will continue to drive the game forward and will go on to have achievements off the field that mirror her hugely successful playing career."

Taylor was part of the England side that were crowned world champions in 2014 - one of four World Cups she was selected for.

"I have certainly learnt a lot from the last two seasons as player-coach at Saracens," she said.

"I will always be grateful to the staff for giving me the opportunity to coach and play with the top of the Premier 15s, and also to the support staff who tested me, helped me and patched me up."